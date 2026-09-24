Founder And CEO Of Zomee, Dina Shanowitz, Named Finalist In The 2026 Stevie® Awards For Women In Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Women Around the World To Be Recognized at Event in New York

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee ®, a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, today announced that its founder and CEO, Dina Shanowitz, has been named a Stevie® Awards Finalist in the Women Helping Women category in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 56 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 300 categories.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for“crowned,” the awards will be presented to finalists at a ceremony in New York City on November 16, where Gold, Silver, Bronze and Grand winner placements will be announced. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award finalists were determined based on the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide, serving across seven judging committees.

Since the company's creation, Zomee has been dedicated to supporting moms through every stage of their parenting journey. This mission has been championed every day by Dina. She is focused on bringing her mission to life through ongoing product innovation, expanded support resources, and a focus on making breastfeeding more accessible, comfortable, and effective for today's moms. She takes feedback from customers very seriously and develops innovative products that will make an impact for moms vs. focusing on the bottom line. As the only lactating CEO in the category, she is in a unique position to have the ability to personally design and test the products along with the company's global team.

“Being recognized as a finalist for a Stevie Award in the Women Helping Women category is an incredible honor and a meaningful reflection of why I created Zomee in the first place,” said Dina Shanowitz, Founder and CEO of Zomee.“Our mission at Zomee is to be there for moms every step of the way, and I'm incredibly proud of the Zomee team and grateful to be recognized alongside so many inspiring women who are making a difference for others.”

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said,“As the Stevie Awards for Women in Business marks its 23rd year, we continue to be impressed by the remarkable accomplishments represented among the nominations. It is especially rewarding to see the significance a Stevie Award holds for women and the recognition it brings to their achievements, careers, and organizations. We congratulate all of this year's finalists and look forward to revealing the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements on November 16.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at .

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee breast pumping and breastfeeding learning center. To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit or our Amazon storefront.

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom's Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother's Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee's product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom LineTM and Zomee Mom MomentsTM, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

About the Stevie Awards

About the Stevie® Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

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