Order Launches Purchasing Copilot, Bringing AI-Powered Procurement Into Workday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading AI-powered procurement platform and Workday Innovation Partner, today announced Purchasing Copilot, a new app for Workday Procurement customers built to keep buyers informed, in control, and continuously optimizing costs - without ever leaving Workday.

Co-developed with Kainos, whose deep expertise building on the Workday platform accelerated development and distribution, Purchasing Copilot is available now on the Workday Marketplace. It works in conjunction with Order.co's Workday Design Approved app, Bring All Purchasing into Workday, so buyers can manage everything from item selection through order delivery without leaving Workday.

Purchasing Copilot acts through three AI agents that handle the work procurement teams currently do manually, or miss entirely:



Shipment Tracking Agent: Monitors orders across all suppliers, carriers, and locations so teams always know where things are and when they'll arrive.

Savings Agent: Analyzes purchasing activity to compare pricing across suppliers and surface cost optimization opportunities. Alerts Agent: Proactively notifies the right people the moment order exceptions, delivery failures, or pickup updates occur.



"You'd think the hardest part of procurement is over once an order is placed - it's not," said Zach Garippa, CEO of Order.co. "Knowing where your orders are, where you're overpaying, and where something is about to go wrong is often even harder. Purchasing Copilot solves that automatically, inside the system your teams are already using, so nothing falls through the cracks."

About Order.co

Order.co is the smartest way for businesses to buy and pay - without sacrificing compliance or control. The platform uses AI to centralize purchasing and order management directly in Workday, giving finance and operations teams real-time visibility into every dollar spent and governance built into every transaction. With Order.co, customers see a 2–5% reduction in supplier costs, 30% labor savings across procurement, and a 50% decrease in maverick spend. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M from investors including Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, and 645 Ventures. To learn more, visit

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