Gardening Tips: Hibiscus To Rose, 5 Flowering Plants That Have Beauty, Self-Care Benefits

Do you know that the flowering plants in your garden can be used for various self-care uses? Here's how: we've got you covered. Keep scrolling!

Do you know that rose has natural oils and antioxidants that hydrate the skin and help soothe inflammation? Rose water can be used in face masks, as a toner, and also to make a natural lip scrub.

Lavender leaves are excellent for making a relaxing tea to calm your nerves. When cooled, the leftover lavender-infused water can also be used as a refreshing skin toner and hair perfume.

Calendula flowers have natural antibacterial and healing properties. Salves and washes made from the flowers can help heal minor cuts, soothe dry skin, and calm rashes. They can also be particularly useful for soothing diaper rash in babies.

Jasmine help reduce skin redness, calm irritation, and fade blemishes. Jasmine flowers contain powerful anti-inflammatory and soothing properties

Rich in antioxidants and natural acids, hibiscus flowers may help tighten the appearance of pores, control excess oil, and reduce the visible signs of ageing.