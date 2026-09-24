Russian Tourist Convoy Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Badakhshan, Killing Rider

Ehsanullah Gamgar, head of the media office of the Badakhshan police command, said the accident occurred at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Pul-e Begum area along the main Kashm–Faizabad highway.

Gamgar said the motorcyclist died in the collision and that the victim's body was transferred to the district hospital in Kashm for further examination.

He added that security forces detained four foreign nationals, three men and one woman, who were reportedly members of the Russian tourist convoy, along with two interpreters, for questioning in connection with the incident.

Authorities have not provided further details about how the collision occurred or identified the deceased motorcyclist. They also have not reported any injuries among the tourists or interpreters.

The incident comes shortly after a group of 22 Russian tourists arrived in Badakhshan to visit the Wakhan District and other natural and tourism sites in the province. According to reports, the group entered Badakhshan through Panjshir and Kiran wa Manjan before travelling toward Wakhan.