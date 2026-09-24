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Kazakhstan Confirms 9 Dead as Search Continues in Caspian Sea
(MENAFN) Nine Kazakh servicemen have been confirmed dead after being swept out to sea during a naval military exercise in the Caspian Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.
According to a ministry statement, the servicemen died while conducting a combat training mission in Kazakhstan's southwestern Mangystau region. The incident struck after a "sudden deterioration in weather conditions and intensifying winds."
"According to preliminary information, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea," the statement said. Three of them were rescued, and search and rescue operations for the remaining personnel are continuing, the ministry noted.
A commission led by Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov was rushed to the site to determine what caused the incident and to oversee the ongoing search and rescue response, according to the statement.
"Further information regarding the progress of the search operation and the condition of the servicemen will be released as data is received and verified," the ministry added.
According to a ministry statement, the servicemen died while conducting a combat training mission in Kazakhstan's southwestern Mangystau region. The incident struck after a "sudden deterioration in weather conditions and intensifying winds."
"According to preliminary information, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea," the statement said. Three of them were rescued, and search and rescue operations for the remaining personnel are continuing, the ministry noted.
A commission led by Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov was rushed to the site to determine what caused the incident and to oversee the ongoing search and rescue response, according to the statement.
"Further information regarding the progress of the search operation and the condition of the servicemen will be released as data is received and verified," the ministry added.
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