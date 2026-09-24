Binance Invests $100 Million In Circle,

MENAFN - Pressat) Binance ( ) today announced a $100 million equity investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) and the expansion and renewal of its strategic partnership to promote USDC across Binance's global platform. The new arrangement has a term of five years.

Under the expanded partnership, Binance will promote USDC across its global platform, especially in emerging markets. Circle will provide the infrastructure services that support holding and using USDC.

In connection with the partnership, Binance purchased $100 million worth of shares of Circle Class A common stock, through a private placement at a purchase price reflecting a five percent discount to the market price of CRCL prior to closing.

“Circle has earned its place as one of the most credible issuers in the world spanning USDC, Arc and the infrastructure reshaping how value moves across borders. Our $100 million investment and five-year commitment represent long-duration conviction,” said Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance.“We are helping to build a more inclusive, transparent, and compliant digital economy. A stable, trusted digital dollar should not be a privilege–it should be available to anyone with a phone. That's the future this partnership is designed to deliver.”

“Binance has built one of the largest and most dynamic platforms in the world for using digital currency, creating the internet's largest financial super app, and becoming the most widely used wallets in the world for dollar stablecoins,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle.“Together, we see incredible opportunities to leverage USDC to expand dollar access, support savings and investment with innovative digital asset products, and reach people and businesses throughout global emerging markets.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Binance.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: .

About Circle:

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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Binance