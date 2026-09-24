(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Maverick Gold and Silver Starts Drill Program at Silver Vista Property, British Columbia September 24, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that drilling has started at the Silver Vista property, located approximately 55 km from Smithers, B.C. The Silver Vista property is comprised of 17 mineral claims and covers 6,444.5 hectares (15,925 acres), or 64.44 square kilometres (24.88 square miles). "This drill program at Silver Vista will follow up on promising historical results," stated Glen Watson, president and CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver. "We intend to drill all three of our projects within the next twelve months; the next two being Jericho and Gator, both of which are located in Nevada." The drill program at Silver Vista will consist of 5 drill holes totalling 1,300 metres (approximately 4,265 feet). Drilling will focus on the MR Showing and is designed to follow up on the successful 2021 drilling campaign that intersected 46 metres averaging 48.0 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.62 percent (%) copper (or 0.97 % Cu Eq.) in drill hole SV21-07 and 47.82 metres averaging 37.0 g/t silver and 0.21 % copper (or 0.50 % Cu Eq.) in drill hole SV21-01. Table 1: Highlight drill intersections from the Silver Vista property include:

Hole # Easting Northing FROM TO Width Ag Cu Ag Eq. Cu Eq.





(m) (m) (m) g/t % g/t % SV21-07 647472.29 6118264.92 106.00 152.00 46.00 48.0 0.62 102.8 0.97 MR 91-3 647573.03 6118239.66 3.99 65.90 61.91 40.5 0.11 41.5 0.44 MR 92-02 647666.55 6118134.23 176.78 213.36 36.58 26.8 0.49 64.0 0.67 including



192.62 195.46 2.84 195.7 3.65 473.3 4.98 SV21-01 647500.19 6118310.18 151.86 199.68 47.82 37.0 0.21 47.5 0.50 SV21-02 647552.44 6118349.75 171.94 202.00 30.06 30.0 0.34 53.4 0.56 MR 91-5 647487.58 6118181.84 24.38 38.71 14.33 114.0 0.15 102.9 1.08 MR 91-1 647611.15 6118280.04 34.19 67.06 32.87 34.8 0.19 44.0 0.46

Silver equivalent (Ag Eq.) and copper equivalent (Cu Eq.) values are provided for comparative purposes only and were calculated using the 3 year average for metal prices (US$30.69 per ounce silver and US$4.32 per pound copper), recoveries of 88% for Ag and 92% for Cu (based on recoveries from the comparable deposits of Rock Creek and Libby [ ]), with no adjustment for refining costs, smelting costs, payability, penalties, or other modifying factors. [CuEq (%) = ((Cu% x 22 x 4.32 x 0.92) +( Ag g/t / 34.286 x 30.69 x 0.88)) / 4.32 / 2200 and AgEq (g/t) = ((Cu% x 22 x 4.32 x 0.92) +( Ag g/t / 34.286 x 30.69 x 0.88)) / 30.69 x 34.286]. The Company cautions that metal equivalents are not intended to imply that the metals are recoverable in the stated proportions or that the reported equivalent values have economic significance.

The historical drill results referenced above were generated by previous operators of the Silver Vista property, which are available in BC Assessment Report 39889 titled "Report on the Diamond Drilling and Geochemistry on the Silver Vista Property" for Norseman Silver dated March 4, 2022, and BC Assessment Report 38072 titled "Diamond Drilling and Geochemistry (soil and rock) Report on the Silver Vista Property" for Amarc Resources dated March 15, 2019, and have not been independently verified by the Company. The Company believes the historical results are relevant as an indication of the exploration potential of the property; however, a qualified person for the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical data, sampling procedures, analytical methods, quality assurance and quality control protocols, or chain of custody. The Company intends to use the historical information, together with newly collected data and future exploration work, to guide the design of its planned drill program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43-101" ).

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company is focused on Nevada and British Columbia; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Glen Watson, President & CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 803-5229

E-mail: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation