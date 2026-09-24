Thai PM Congratulates Nene Royal On America's Got Talent Season 21 Win

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (NNN) -- Sixteen-year-old Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal from Phuket has won the Season 21 title of America's Got Talent (AGT), earning congratulations from Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said Anutin, who is also Interior Minister, congratulated Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, for bringing pride and recognition to Thailand through her victory in the global talent competition.

Anutin is currently on an official mission to New York.

“The Prime Minister praised her talent, determination and perseverance throughout the competition, which culminated in her success and brought pride to the Thai people,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

AGT is a popular American reality television talent show where performers of all ages compete for a US$1 million grand prize.

Ploythalay said Nene's achievement demonstrated the potential of Thai youth to showcase their talents on the global stage, particularly through her singing and guitar-playing abilities and distinctive performance style, which had impressed audiences worldwide.

She said Nene was an example of a young person who dared to dream, continuously developed herself and used her abilities to achieve success at the international level.

“The government extends its congratulations to Nene, as well as her family, supporters and everyone who contributed to this achievement.

“We also thank her for showcasing the talents of Thai youth to audiences around the world and for helping enhance Thailand's reputation and positive image through music and performance.

“Nene's success proves that Thai youth have talent and potential to compete with anyone in the world when given opportunities, with determination and a commitment to continuous self-development,” she said.

Ploythalay said the government was ready to support the creation of spaces and opportunities for Thai children and youth to develop their abilities to their full potential, enabling the younger generation to achieve international recognition and bring pride to the country in the future.

Nene became the first Thai contestant to win the AGT title after impressing audiences throughout the competition with her powerful vocals, electric guitar performances and renditions of rock classics.

She received four“yes” votes from the judges during her audition after performing“Zombie” by The Cranberries, before securing a direct place in the final after receiving a Live Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B for her performance of“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden.

In the final, Nene performed“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Sept 22, before the winner was announced the following day.

She ultimately received the most viewer votes to win the US$1 million (about RM4.2 million) grand prize, with magician Geno Ploeger finishing second and South Korean magic group Hundred Fingers third.

--NNN