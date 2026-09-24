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Iran Warns Future US Conflict Could Expand to Indian Ocean
(MENAFN) A potential new war with the United States could widen as far as the Indian Ocean should Iran face renewed attacks, a senior Iranian military adviser cautioned Thursday.
Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said the country's armed forces have drawn up contingency plans covering a range of possible scenarios, according to remarks carried by an Iranian news agency.
"We do not know what is going on in the minds of (US President) Trump and (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu," Safavi said.
He said Iranian forces have readied themselves for worst-case outcomes should the US or Israel launch further strikes on the country's facilities or national interests — an escalation, he warned, that would broaden the conflict's reach.
"Now that the war has spread from the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in the next stage of a potential war with the US, this front could expand further, to the Indian Ocean or elsewhere," he said.
Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said the country's armed forces have drawn up contingency plans covering a range of possible scenarios, according to remarks carried by an Iranian news agency.
"We do not know what is going on in the minds of (US President) Trump and (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu," Safavi said.
He said Iranian forces have readied themselves for worst-case outcomes should the US or Israel launch further strikes on the country's facilities or national interests — an escalation, he warned, that would broaden the conflict's reach.
"Now that the war has spread from the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in the next stage of a potential war with the US, this front could expand further, to the Indian Ocean or elsewhere," he said.
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