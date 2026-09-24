Rodin's Alex Dunne Fastest In Formula 2 Qualifying

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Rodin driver Alex Dunne topped the first Formula 2 qualifying session in Baku.

Dunne finished ahead of his Rodin teammate Martinius Stenshorne, who took second, while Campos Racing driver Noel Leon placed third.

Earlier in the day, ART Grand Prix's Indian driver Kush Maini set the fastest time in Formula 2 free practice.

The weekend continues today, with the second Formula 1 free practice session scheduled for 16:00.

The race weekend is taking place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. It is the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, with the main race scheduled for Saturday, September 26.

The Baku City Circuit is 6.003 kilometers long and features 20 corners. The track combines long straights and heavy braking zones with tight corners and the narrow streets around Icherisheher.