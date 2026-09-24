Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Expresses Condolences To Kazakhstan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan following the deaths of servicemen during naval exercises in the Caspian Sea.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives during the military exercises of the Navy of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen servicemen, as well as to the brotherly people and Government of Kazakhstan.



May Allah grant the deceased eternal peace and their families strength and patience during this difficult time.



We hope for the safe rescue of those still missing and wish a speedy recovery to the injured serviceman," the ministry said in a post on social media X.

Nine military personnel have died during military exercises conducted by Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the servicemen were swept into the sea due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and intensifying winds during exercises held by the Naval Forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces in the Mangystau region.