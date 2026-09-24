Authorities Dismantle Water Thefts South Amman, Safawi

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) –During a security campaign, Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) announced its teams, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate, detected violations in Naour and Umm Al-Amd areas, South Amman.

The violations involved two 1-inch diameter pipelines: One fixture was used to supply and sell water to tankers in Naour district, while the other supplied a pond and a large nursery serving homes in Umm Al-Amd area.

According to a ministry statement Thursday, an illegal drilling rig was also seized while digging an unauthorized well in the Safawi area in Mafraq government.

As for its goals, this action was part of ongoing inspection WAJ's crackdowns and its staff across the Kingdom, in cooperation with relevant authorities, aimed at stiffening control over water resources.

The ministry said its teams disconnected the mains, rectified the situation, and seized the drilling rig, which was transferred to the authority's central warehouses, adding that official reports were filed into the incidents.

These steps pave the way for completing investigations and enforcing legal penalties against the violators.

//Petra// AG