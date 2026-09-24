Jordan Concludes Consultations On Inclusive Early Childhood Education

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – National consultations on a draft policy for inclusive early childhood education and a related quality standards framework wrapped up in Amman on Thursday, as participants proposed revisions ahead of the preparation of final versions.

Organized by the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education, the two-day consultations were held in cooperation with Caritas Jordan, with the participation of experts, specialists, and representatives of relevant institutions.

The second day focused on the inclusive education quality standards framework and reviewed key outcomes from discussions on the draft national policy held on the first-day dialogues, including their implications for the proposed standards.

During the activities, Iman Zboon, a member of the technical team preparing the national policy, presented the general framework and review mechanism in the presence of the academy's Director General Mayada Natour.

Her presentation covered the framework's structure and main components, alignment with different age groups and service types, and the areas guiding working groups in reviewing the standards.

Participants examined the standards, indicators, and verification criteria, focusing on clarity, consistency with child rights and inclusive education principles, suitability for different ages and services, measurability, and the practicality of implementation requirements.

Meanwhile, working groups also presented proposed amendments and issues requiring further review, assessed the consistency between the national policy and the standards framework, and identified priorities to be addressed before the final versions are prepared.

On the first day, participants reviewed the draft national policy through working sessions that addressed policy directions, funding requirements, and proposed amendments, while documenting recommendations agreed by the groups.

The consultations aimed to involve relevant stakeholders in developing the national policy and quality standards framework and to improve their consistency, applicability, and measurability in support of inclusive early childhood education services.

//Petra// AO