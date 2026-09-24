ASE Index Rises 0.75% Thursday
Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD14.1 million Thursday, with 7.2 million shares changing hands through 4,079 transactions.
The general price index rose 0.75 percent to close at 4,125 points.
Of the 101 companies traded, 47 posted share price gains and 28 recorded declines compared with their previous closes.
By sector, the financial index rose 1.07 percent, the services index gained 0.36 percent, and the industrial index edged up 0.13 percent.
//Petra// NQ
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