3 E Network Partners With Hashbeaver To Expand Web3 Distribution Of Finnish Green AI Compute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with HashBeaver, designating it as a cloud retail and distribution platform for the Company's Finnish green AI compute center. This collaboration marks the expansion of the Finnish project's service scope, supplementing its traditional enterprise client base by integrating with the global Web3 and decentralized physical infrastructure network (“DePIN”) ecosystems.

Establishing a Compute Gateway and Token-Based Settlement

Within this partnership, HashBeaver will serve as a compute gateway for 3 E Network's Finnish AI compute center. While traditional compute leasing often involves complex underlying environment configurations, HashBeaver utilizes its cloud APIs with the aim of transforming the high-density GPU bare-metal clusters within 3 E Network's Finnish facility into an elastic compute pool. Additionally, the gateway supports Web3 payment protocols, allowing global AI developers, decentralized communities, and startup teams to utilize supported digital assets, including certain stablecoins and utility tokens. Through on-chain smart contracts, users can authenticate compute usage and conduct on-demand settlement. This token settlement mechanism is designed to connect traditional physical compute infrastructure with the global decentralized developer ecosystem.

Optimizing Global Channels and Broadening Long-Tail Market Reach

By integrating token-based payment mechanisms, this collaboration is expected to broaden the distribution channels and improve the commercial utilization of the Company's Finnish project, focusing on two primary areas:



Reducing Cross-Border Payment Friction: Traditional fiat payment systems may create payment and settlement friction for international developers seeking access to compute resources. The token settlement system utilizes blockchain networks to facilitate cross-border payment and settlement, enabling developers globally to access the Finnish AI compute center's capacity with greater flexibility and potentially lower transaction costs. Enhancing Asset Liquidity and Market Reach: Leveraging on-chain smart contracts and the micro-payment attributes of tokens, large-scale GPU clusters can be structured as compute-backed real-world assets (compute“RWA”), supporting millisecond-level metering and flexible resource allocation. This model allows small-to-medium AI laboratories to procure capacity precisely based on specific task durations. Transitioning a portion of capital expenditures into operational expenditures supports broader coverage of long-tail market demand and aims to optimize server utilization rates, thereby supporting the overall return on investment of the underlying hardware.



Highlighting Physical Infrastructure Value and Establishing a Compliance Framework

Despite the integration with decentralized networks, the foundation of this channel remains reliant on 3 E Network's physical infrastructure. End-users, whether large enterprise clients via fiat channels or Web3 token retail clients accessing through the HashBeaver gateway, utilize the green, low-carbon, high-density compute power provided by 3 E Network's Finnish AI compute center. Amidst increasingly stringent industry standards regarding the carbon footprint of compute operations, ESG-compliant green compute is expected to maintain consistent market demand.

Furthermore, this“B2B2C” operational model establishes a structured compliance framework for 3 E Network. Under this arrangement, the Company maintains its role as an infrastructure provider, collecting fiat (or compliant stablecoin) leasing revenue directly from HashBeaver. Operations related to retail-facing token payment integration, decentralized network distribution, and potential token volatility risks are independently managed and assumed by the HashBeaver platform. This structure is intended to delineate the respective operational responsibilities of 3 E Network and HashBeaver, with HashBeaver responsible for retail-facing token payment integration and decentralized network distribution.

Management Commentary

“In addition to developing green computing infrastructure, establishing flexible and globally accessible settlement channels is a vital component in enhancing the commercial value of our project,” stated Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network.“Our collaboration with HashBeaver is a key strategic initiative. The supported token payment methods can make our compute resources more accessible to the decentralized developer ecosystem. Combining green real-world assets with Web3 payment networks supports the diversification of our monetization pathways, broadens our potential customer base, and strengthens our competitive position in the next-generation AI infrastructure sector.”

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

About HashBeaver

HashBeaver is a cloud platform that connects physical AI computing infrastructure with global users. By virtualizing large-scale physical clusters into elastic cloud resources, it serves as a highly efficient compute gateway. Powered by smart contracts and token settlement, HashBeaver provides flexible, pay-as-you-go AI compute services to developers, startups, and decentralized communities worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: