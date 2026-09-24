HTVRONT Makes PRINTING United Expo Debut With Expanded Personalization Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -The booth highlights five recently launched machines across DTF printing, heat transfer, and embroidery, led by the first in-person showcase of the E15 15-Needle Embroidery Machine.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalization businesses are increasingly looking beyond a single decoration method as they expand into new products and applications. At PRINTING United Expo 2026, HTVRONT is responding to that shift with its first appearance at the show and a growing equipment portfolio designed to support a broader range of personalization workflows.







At Booth C3543, HTVRONT is showcasing five new machines launched since October 2025: the D2 DTF Printer, A100 Auto Multi Heat Press, A300 Auto Hat Heat Press, H10 12×10in Heat Press and E15 15-Needle Embroidery Machine. Together with its cutting solutions, the company's portfolio now spans DTF printing, heat transfer, embroidery, and cutting - giving creators and businesses more ways to work across different products, materials, and applications.

E15 Brings Embroidery into HTVRONT's Growing Portfolio

The clearest sign of that expansion is the E15 15-Needle Embroidery Machine. Officially launched on September 17, HTVRONT's first commercial multi-needle embroidery machine made its first public in-person appearance in Las Vegas.







On the opening day, live E15 demonstrations drew apparel decorators, print shop operators, distributors, and industry media to the HTVRONT booth. Visitors gathered to watch multicolor designs take shape on apparel and caps, giving them a closer look at multi-needle embroidery in action.

Rather than simply adding another machine category, the E15 gives personalization businesses another way to expand what they can produce. Its 15-needle system supports multicolor embroidery with less manual thread changing, while flat and cap embroidery capabilities, multiple embroidery areas, and companion design software support a wider variety of products and repeat jobs, from apparel and headwear to bags and other personalized items.

Bringing More Production Options to Professional Users

HTVRONT's broader portfolio also reflects the company's growing focus on professional users. Print shops, apparel decorators, and small personalization businesses often serve customers across different products and decoration needs, creating demand for equipment that can support a wider range of production methods and applications as their businesses evolve.

That focus is visible at the booth, where live demonstrations are paired with a range of materials and consumables for hands-on creation. Attendees can experience different personalization methods firsthand and explore applications across apparel, hats, bags and other products - moving the conversation beyond individual machine features to how different processes can fit into day-to-day production.







“As personalization businesses grow, they are expanding both what they make and how they make it,” said Evan, Marketing Director at HTVRONT.“For us, that means continuing to build a portfolio around the different production methods and applications these businesses are taking on.”

For HTVRONT, its PRINTING United Expo debut marks a further step into the professional personalization market, bringing its expanding lineup directly to the printing and apparel decoration community. The show also gives the company an opportunity to learn how businesses are adding new processes and applications and where its equipment can support that growth.

HTVRONT welcomes attendees to Booth C3543 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 24–25, for live demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and conversations with the HTVRONT team.

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Source: HTVRONT

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