Cronos Hosts 2026 Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabis company, is hosting its first Investor Day today, September 24, 2026, at its Cronos Growing Company Inc. Kingsville location.Presentation materials can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations at:

The session will be webcast today starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. Webcast registration is now open at: .

After the event, a recording of the webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website at: , and available for 12 months thereafter.

About Cronos

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LITTM and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:



Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

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Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Aaron

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

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