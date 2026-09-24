Cronos Hosts 2026 Investor Day
Presentation materials can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations at:
The session will be webcast today starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. Webcast registration is now open at: .
After the event, a recording of the webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website at: , and available for 12 months thereafter.
About Cronos
Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LITTM and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Harrison Aaron
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
...
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