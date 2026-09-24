Stingray And Stellantis Expand Tunein Access In Future Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New global agreement brings TuneIn's extensive live radio, music, sports and podcast offerings to select upcoming models

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, today announced that TuneIn has entered into an agreement with Stellantis, a leading global automaker, to bring the TuneIn application, with its expansive catalog of radio stations and podcasts, directly into select future Stellantis vehicles.

“Stellantis is an incredible partner that shares our vision for creating exceptional in-car experiences,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“Our teams have been working closely together to create an experience that feels like a natural extension of each vehicle while giving drivers seamless access to the world's best live audio.”

TuneIn will provide Stellantis drivers with easy access to more than 100,000 radio stations, including breaking news and trusted programming from leading local, national and global broadcasters, curated music and more. Additionally, intuitive driver controls will make it easy to play, pause and change audio while on the road.

Bringing TuneIn to Stellantis is part of Stingray's broader strategy to expand automotive access to its extensive audio catalog. Through this integration, Stingray is positioned to significantly strengthen its global automotive presence and accelerate the rollout of branded in-vehicle audio experiences.

TuneIn is available to listeners around the globe through more than 200 connected devices and 14 automotive brands. For more information, visit TuneIn.com.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit .

About TuneIn

TuneIn, Stingray's streaming audio platform, brings together live sports, news, radio, music, audiobooks and podcasts from around the globe, empowering listeners to“hear” what they love wherever“here” might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Director, Communications and Partnerships Stingray...