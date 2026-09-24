Historic Partnership To Advance Mental Health, Suicide Prevention And Worker Safety Across Construction Announced

CIASP & Safety and Health, The Construction Safety Organization Partner to Advance Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Worker Safety Across Construction

- Sonya BohmannWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP) & Safety and Health, The Construction Safety Organization (Safety and Health) have entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a collaborative partnership to advance worker well-being, mental health awareness, suicide prevention and workplace safety throughout the construction industry.The agreement, effective immediately, brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to improving the lives and safety of the men and women who build America. The partnership represents an important step toward creating a more comprehensive approach to construction safety-one that recognizes that protecting workers means addressing both physical safety and mental well-being.Under the agreement, CIASP & Safety and Health will collaborate on education, awareness initiatives and industry outreach, share mental health and suicide prevention resources, expand access to training and educational opportunities, and encourage participation among their respective members and stakeholders.CIASP will serve as Safety and Health's mental health and suicide prevention partner for related programs, education, outreach and industry engagement.Sonya Bohmann, Executive Director of CIASP, said the partnership creates an opportunity to bring the industry closer together around a shared vision of worker well-being.“Construction has always been an industry built on people coming together to accomplish something greater than any one individual could do alone,” said Bohmann.“This partnership carries that same spirit forward. By connecting safety, mental health, and suicide prevention, we can help create workplaces where people feel supported, valued and empowered to look out for one another.”“This is about recognizing that safety is bigger than a hard hat, a harness, or a regulation-it is about the whole person,” said Raffi Elchemmas, President of Safety and Health.“When two organizations come together with the courage to confront some of construction's most difficult challenges, we have an opportunity to change the culture of an entire industry.”The agreement also establishes a commitment to expanding the reach of CIASP's resources through Safety and Health's members, stakeholders and industry partners, while providing Safety and Health members with early and efficient access to CIASP resources and opportunities.The organizations believe the significance of the agreement extends beyond the two organizations themselves. By bringing physical safety, mental health, and suicide prevention into a more unified industry conversation, the partnership has the potential to elevate the standard for what construction safety and health means-and to help empower the entire industry.About Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP)The Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP) works to create a safer construction industry by reducing the risk of suicide and promoting mental health and well-being among construction professionals and workers. CIASP's mission is to provide resources and support for suicide prevention, mental wellness, and safety in construction.Visit preventconstructionsuicide to make a tax-deductible donation.About Safety and Health, The Construction Safety OrganizationSafety and Health, The Construction Safety Organization, is a national trade organization dedicated exclusively to construction safety and health. It represents construction companies across the industry and around the country through collaboration, education, engagement, and industry leadership. Safety and Health's vision is to protect every construction worker.Learn more and join for free at safetyandhealth

Raffi Elchemmas

Safety and Health, The Construction Safety Organization

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Historic Partnership to Advance Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Worker Safety Across Construction Announced News Provided By Safety and Health, The Construction Safety Organization September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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