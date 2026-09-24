Anticimex Carolinas Announces Jeffrey Deangelo As President

Jeffrey DeAngelo, President Anticimex Carolinas

New President to Lead Anticimex Carolinas and Its Family of Brands Across the Carolinas

- Jeffrey DeAngeloMATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anticimex Carolinas and its family of brands, including Killingsworth Environmental, Clark's Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control, proudly announces Jeffrey DeAngelo as President. In his new role, DeAngelo will lead Anticimex Carolinas with a focus on operational excellence, continued growth, employee development, and the delivery of exceptional service to customers throughout the Carolinas.DeAngelo brings more than 20 years of experience as a transformational operating executive, with a proven record of leading large-scale, multi-site businesses. Throughout his career, he has focused on operational performance and organizational transformation. Known for disciplined execution and a people-focused leadership style, DeAngelo has built strong teams and fostered cultures centered on continuous improvement, accountability, and lasting growth. As President, DeAngelo will oversee the continued development of Anticimex Carolinas and its family of brands, with a priority on strengthening operational performance, supporting employees, improving the customer experience, and identifying opportunities for long-term growth across the region."I'm excited to welcome Jeffrey DeAngelo as President of Anticimex Carolinas,” said Bryan Cummings, COO of Anticimex North America.“Jeff brings a strong history of operational leadership, business transformation, and developing top-performing teams. His experience leading complex, multi-site organizations and driving impactful performance improvements makes him well-positioned to lead Anticimex Carolinas into its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with Jeff as he builds on the strengths of the organization, supports our people, and continues to deliver outstanding service to our customers across the Carolinas.”"I'm excited to lead this team and build on our organization's solid foundation. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to supporting our teams, serving our customers, and driving continued growth across the Carolinas,” said Jeffrey DeAngelo.DeAngelo's leadership will support Anticimex Carolinas' continued commitment to providing comprehensive pest management solutions for homeowners and businesses. Through its family of established local brands, the organization serves communities throughout North and South Carolina with services that protect homes, businesses, and the places where people live and work.Under DeAngelo's leadership, Anticimex Carolinas will continue to prioritize employee development, operational excellence, customer service, innovation, and community engagement while building on the strengths of its individual brands.About Anticimex CarolinasKillingsworth Environmental, Clark's Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control comprise the Anticimex Carolinas family of brands, delivering safe, effective pest control solutions to homes and businesses throughout the Carolinas. Committed to customer satisfaction and community involvement, the brands provide industry-leading services and support initiatives that strengthen the communities they serve.For more information about Anticimex Carolinas and its family of brands, please visit

Alicia Maresco

Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands

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Anticimex Carolinas Announces Jeffrey DeAngelo as President News Provided By US Anticimex September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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