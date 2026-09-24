Life Is Chill® Launches Chill Punch, Its First Carbonated THC Beverage Powered By Lipofusion®

Chill Punch Launch

Life Is Chill celebrates the launch of Chill Punch - Sunset Splash, the company's first ready-to-drink carbonated THC beverage.

- Ryan Hebert, Director of Sales at Noble HerbPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For years, Life Is Chill has been working toward a single goal: bringing its proprietary Lipofusion technology to a premium cannabis beverage. Today, that goal becomes reality with the launch of Chill Punch - Sunset Splash, the company's first ready-to-drink carbonated THC beverage. Chill Punch will launch October 15th, exclusively at Noble Herb Dispensary in Flagstaff for 30 days before expanding to other retail partners.The exclusive launch with Noble Herb is a deliberate first step for Chill Punch. Flagstaff has an active THC beverage market, and Noble Herb gives Life Is Chill the opportunity to introduce Sunset Splash to consumers already familiar with the category. During the 30-day exclusive, the teams will focus on consumer education, feedback, and building awareness around the new beverage.The inaugural Sunset Splash flavor delivers a bold, nostalgic fruit punch taste in a convenient 7.5 oz can containing 10mg of THC. After months of formulation, hundreds of product iterations, and consumer feedback, the team selected the final recipe for flavor, consistency, and a measured experience.Chill Punch expands Life Is Chill into ready-to-drink beverages and gives adults 21+ another option for social occasions. It was created for consumers looking for a cannabis beverage with a familiar flavor, a clearly labeled dose, and an alcohol-free format.Powered by Lipofusion, Chill Punch uses the water-soluble technology Life Is Chill has spent years refining to deliver cannabinoids in beverages. The launch also creates the foundation for future Chill Punch flavors and beverage formats."Flagstaff has a strong base of consumers who already enjoy THC beverages, so Chill Punch is a natural fit for Noble Herb," said Ryan Hebert, Director of Sales at Noble Herb. "We are excited to be the exclusive launch partner for Sunset Splash and to give our customers the first opportunity to try it. We think the flavor, format, and 10mg dose will connect well with our market.""We have wanted to bring Lipofusion into a ready-to-drink product for years," said Star Simmons, Director and Co-Founder of Life Is Chill. "Getting Chill Punch to this point took months of formulation, testing, and consumer feedback. Noble Herb is the right partner for this first launch, and Sunset Splash is only the beginning of what we plan to do with the Chill Punch line."Consumer Advisory: Chill Punch - Sunset Splash contains almond extract. Individuals with almond or tree nut allergies should not consume this product. Please review the product label for complete ingredient and allergen information before use.About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a premium cannabis brand specializing in easy-to-swallow THC soft gels and advanced bioavailable products for the cannabis industry. Formulated with hemp seed oil, Chill Pills contain no added sugar, absorb and metabolize easily, and come in various strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed. Ally Biotech owns and operates Life Is Chill, a science-driven company that holds the exclusive license for Lipofusionand is committed to advancing cannabis delivery technologies.

Carissa Pool

Life Is Chill

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Life Is Chill® Launches Chill Punch, Its First Carbonated THC Beverage Powered by Lipofusion® News Provided By Life Is Chill, LLC September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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