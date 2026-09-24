Simplistic Acquires Tiide Commerce, Adding Amazon And Tiktok Shop Growth Capabilities

Tiide's founder-led team joins Simplistic following an existing cross-sell partnership between the two companies

- Scott Webb, CEO of SimplisticDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simplistic, LLC, an Agentic Commerce Consultancy, Shopify Plus Platinum Partner, and Rallyday Partners portfolio company, today announced it has acquired Tiide Commerce, a fast-growing Amazon and TikTok Shop growth agency founded and led by Mark Lathrum. The deal closed September 21, 2026, adding dedicated marketplace management expertise to Simplistic's service lines.Simplistic and Tiide already know each other well: Tiide has served brands cross-sold from Simplistic's Flash Site engagements, and its boutique, founder-led, hands-on approach reflects the same entrepreneurial culture Simplistic was built on."Joining Simplistic means our clients keep the hands-on service they know, while gaining the scale and resources of a larger team," said Mark Lathrum, founder of Tiide Commerce."Amazon and TikTok Shop are a natural extension of where we've been investing, and Tiide gets us there with a team we already know and trust from successful work together," said Scott Webb, CEO of Simplistic.Tiide marks Simplistic's first acquisition since Rallyday Partners' investment in the company, building on the same growth strategy that produced last year's acquisition of Sidekick Agency and its expanded lifecycle marketing capabilities."Part of why we invested in Simplistic was the roadmap Scott and his team had already mapped out for building a broader marketplace platform”, said Rallyday Co-Founder & Managing Partner Nancy Phillips.“Partnering with Tiide is a natural first step of that strategy and we're excited to have Mark and his people join the team.”Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Tiide CommerceTiide Commerce is an Amazon and TikTok Shop growth agency known for hands-on strategy and close client relationships. The team brings 20+ years of combined experience across 15+ product categories, helping brands scale across marketplace channels while maintaining brand consistency.About SimplisticSimplistic is an Agentic Commerce Consultancy and Shopify Platinum Partner helping mid-market and enterprise brands design, build, and optimize digital commerce experiences. As one of ten partners in Shopify's Large Accounts program, Simplistic delivers across Shopify development, Klaviyo-powered lifecycle marketing, conversion rate optimization, and AI-enabled managed services. Founded in 2014, Simplistic has over 100 professionals across the United States and Argentina. More information is available at .About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm built by successful entrepreneurs to provide enhanced service and partnership with emerging companies and leaders. The firm employs four sources of capital - creative, financial, experiential, and human capital - through a "by founders for founders" strategy offering an alternative to traditional private equity. Rallyday is a strategic investor in Simplistic. More information is available at .

Ana Wegbreit

Simplistic

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Simplistic Acquires Tiide Commerce, Adding Amazon and TikTok Shop Growth Capabilities News Provided By Rallyday Partners September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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