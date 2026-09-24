The Sanctuary 4 Health LLC Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Honorable Mention Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sanctuary 4 Health LLC has received a 2026 Best of South Carolina Honorable Mention Award, recognizing its individualized approach to nutrition, wellness and lifestyle support. Led by wellness specialist and nutritionist Dr. Aimee P. Roark, the Greenwood practice serves clients through a philosophy centered on“Whole Person Wellness; Mind, Body, & Spirit.”The Sanctuary 4 Health offers individual biochemical analysis, genetics testing, trophologic nutritional wellness counseling, nutrition prescriptions and personalized meal planning. Clients may also explore the exclusive AAA Diet, which focuses on acid-alkaline balance, along with assisted full-body lymphatic drainage, individual fitness training and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. Each service is approached with an emphasis on education, accountability and plans shaped around the client's goals, routines and needs.Roark holds a PhD in Natural Health and Nutrition, a bachelor's degree in exercise science and professional certifications in holistic nutrition, natural healing and spiritual guidance. She is also board certified through the American Association of Drugless Practitioners.“Our work begins with listening to the whole person and understanding how nutrition, stress, movement and daily habits connect,” said a representative of The Sanctuary 4 Health LLC.“This recognition reflects our commitment to helping clients make informed choices and create wellness plans that feel personal, practical and sustainable.”The 2026 Best of South Carolina Honorable Mention Award acknowledges The Sanctuary 4 Health's thoughtful approach in a field often crowded with one-size-fits-all advice. By combining analysis, counseling and ongoing support, the practice gives individuals, couples, families and corporate groups a more grounded path toward mindful living and whole-person wellness.For more information, click here.

The Sanctuary 4 Health LLC

The Sanctuary 4 Health LLC

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The Sanctuary 4 Health LLC Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Honorable Mention Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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