Why Is GRML Stock Surging In Pre-Market Today?



Greenland Mines said the new funding is expected to support its planned exploration and development programs through 2027.

The financing came through a registered direct offering priced at $12 per share, a 7% premium over last close. The miner completed its Sarfartoq field program, with initial assessment valuing the project at up to $2.05 billion before taxes.

Shares of Greenland Mines (GRML) surged 22% in pre-market trading on Thursday after it raised more than $42 million from existing investors, giving the rare earth miner what it believes is enough capital to fund its planned exploration and development programs through 2027.

The financing came through a registered direct offering priced at $12 per share, including common shares and pre-funded warrants, along with the exercise of previously issued private warrants. The company also said it has now exercised all pre-funded warrants from the offering. Based on Wednesday's close, the offering represents about a 7% premium.

GRML shares have been on a smashing run so far this week, tracking their biggest weekly gains since June 2025.

Greenland Mines Scraps $50 Million ATM

Following the capital raise, Greenland Mines terminated its at-the-market (ATM) offering program.

The company had established the facility with Alliance Global Partners in August, allowing it to sell up to $50 million of stock into the market over time. An SEC filing shows Greenland Mines had sold about $1.39 million of shares through the program before suspending it this week.

Sarfartoq Project Work Advances As U.S. Presence Deepens In Greenland

Greenland Mines also completed its 2026 field program at the Sarfartoq rare-earth project, which it acquired on September 1 following approval from the government of Greenland. The project contains neodymium and praseodymium, which are used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles and defense equipment. The initial assessment valued the project at up to $2.05 billion before taxes.

The developments come as the U.S., Denmark and Greenland signed a new agreement this week expanding the American military presence on the island, including two additional bases.

The deal will allow the U.S. to strengthen Arctic security, counter Russian and Chinese influence, and reduce its reliance on China, which reportedly controls more than 85% of global rare-earth refining and processing.

Retail Sees Resistance At $15

Retail sentiment surrounding GRML on Stocktwits remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user sees a rally if the stock breaks its $15 resistance.

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Another user highlighted why the stock is set to rally.

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The stock is down around 4% so far this year, marginally outperforming peer CRML's 5% fall.

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