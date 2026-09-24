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Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company Wins “Excellence in Fuel Marketing” Award 2026
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG has been awarded the **“Excellence in Fuel Marketing” award as part of the Alam Al Iktisaad Magazine Awards for Best Performing Companies 2026. The award was presented during a ceremony recently held at Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat, in the presence of government officials, private sector representatives, and leading companies and institutions from across the Sultanate of Oman.
The recognition highlights Al Maha’s ongoing efforts to enhance its fuel portfolio, develop innovative products, and provide customers with solutions that respond to evolving market needs and developments in Oman’s energy and fuel sector.
During 2025 and 2026, Al Maha strengthened its fuel offering through the introduction of two new products: POWER PLUS 98and VITA PLUS.
The company first introduced POWER PLUS 98, a high-performance, high-octane fuel designed to provide greater resistance to engine knocking and support cleaner combustion, contributing to enhanced engine performance and efficiency, particularly for performance-oriented and sports vehicles.
More recently, Al Maha launched VITA PLUS, a premium fuel designed for everyday driving and enhanced with DynaX fuel additive technology. The product is formulated to support engine cleanliness through enhanced cleaning properties, help reduce deposit build-up, and promote smoother engine performance while supporting long-term engine durability.
This achievement reflects Al Maha’s commitment to continuous innovation, product development, and delivering greater value to its customers. It also reinforces the company’s focus on responding to changing market requirements and enhancing the overall customer experience through high-quality fuel solutions.
Commenting on the recognition, the company highlighted that the award reflects the collective efforts of its teams across various functions and serves as an encouragement to continue advancing its products and services. Al Maha remains committed to pursuing innovation and delivering solutions that meet customer expectations while strengthening its position within Oman’s fuel marketing sector.
The recognition highlights Al Maha’s ongoing efforts to enhance its fuel portfolio, develop innovative products, and provide customers with solutions that respond to evolving market needs and developments in Oman’s energy and fuel sector.
During 2025 and 2026, Al Maha strengthened its fuel offering through the introduction of two new products: POWER PLUS 98and VITA PLUS.
The company first introduced POWER PLUS 98, a high-performance, high-octane fuel designed to provide greater resistance to engine knocking and support cleaner combustion, contributing to enhanced engine performance and efficiency, particularly for performance-oriented and sports vehicles.
More recently, Al Maha launched VITA PLUS, a premium fuel designed for everyday driving and enhanced with DynaX fuel additive technology. The product is formulated to support engine cleanliness through enhanced cleaning properties, help reduce deposit build-up, and promote smoother engine performance while supporting long-term engine durability.
This achievement reflects Al Maha’s commitment to continuous innovation, product development, and delivering greater value to its customers. It also reinforces the company’s focus on responding to changing market requirements and enhancing the overall customer experience through high-quality fuel solutions.
Commenting on the recognition, the company highlighted that the award reflects the collective efforts of its teams across various functions and serves as an encouragement to continue advancing its products and services. Al Maha remains committed to pursuing innovation and delivering solutions that meet customer expectations while strengthening its position within Oman’s fuel marketing sector.
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