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Iran Grounds All UAE Flights; Turkmenistan Blocks Another Route
(MENAFN) All flights operated by Iranian airlines to the United Arab Emirates have been canceled since midnight, an Iranian news agency reported Thursday, citing a spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.
In a separate incident, the news agency reported that a Tehran-Dushanbe flight was forced to turn back to Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran after Turkmenistan declined to grant Iranian airlines permission to cross its airspace.
The spokesman said the aircraft was unable to reach its destination because Turkmenistan had not authorized the overflight, leaving the crew no option but to return to Tehran.
In a separate incident, the news agency reported that a Tehran-Dushanbe flight was forced to turn back to Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran after Turkmenistan declined to grant Iranian airlines permission to cross its airspace.
The spokesman said the aircraft was unable to reach its destination because Turkmenistan had not authorized the overflight, leaving the crew no option but to return to Tehran.
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