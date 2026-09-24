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Anthropic's Claude AI Uncovers Novel CRISPR-Like Enzyme System
(MENAFN) US artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced that its Claude model autonomously identified a previously uncharacterized enzyme system linked to DNA repeats resembling CRISPR structures.
The company was quick to temper expectations, however, cautioning that researchers have not yet pinned down the system's function or confirmed whether it holds potential for gene editing applications.
A New Lab, A New Discovery
Anthropic unveiled the finding alongside the launch of its life sciences research group and laboratory, a unit that deploys Claude to comb through DNA datasets, flag unknown protein families and generate hypotheses for human scientists to test.
According to the company, researchers gave Claude a broad instruction: search a massive DNA sequence database for unusual examples of reverse transcriptases — enzymes that copy RNA into DNA. What followed was a striking display of computational scale. Over 21 hours, roughly 950 Claude agents burned through 210 million tokens, gathering more than 200,000 reverse transcriptases, isolating 3,500 candidate systems, and ultimately narrowing the field to 20 deemed worthy of closer scrutiny.
The Breakthrough Moment
One agent flagged a repeating DNA pattern sitting next to the gene for an atypical reverse transcriptase. Further analysis led Anthropic to name the discovery "array-associated reverse transcriptases," or ARTs.
The system turns up mainly in bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria — and is built from three parts: a reverse transcriptase, a neighboring partner gene, and a long, evenly spaced array of DNA repeats. That repeat structure bears a resemblance to a CRISPR array, the DNA arrangement that generates RNA molecules used by CRISPR-Cas systems for targeted genetic activity.
Anthropic emphasized that significant testing remains before ARTs' actual function can be established. The underlying reverse transcriptase itself had surfaced in earlier research on a jumbo phage, the company noted, but Claude appears to be the first to connect that enzyme to its neighboring repeat array and additional protein as components of a potentially distinct biological system.
Expert Reaction
Feng Zhang, an MIT professor and a pioneer of CRISPR genome editing, reviewed Anthropic's preprint and called the link between reverse transcriptases and RNA-repeat arrays "genuinely intriguing" — worth pursuing further, he said.
CRISPR itself began as a bacterial defense mechanism against viral invaders before scientists repurposed it into a precision DNA-editing tool. That breakthrough has since powered new treatments for genetic diseases and earned Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Human Oversight Throughout
Anthropic was careful to frame Claude's contribution as strictly computational — hypothesis generation and pattern recognition, not hands-on science. All laboratory work, including the biochemical testing used to probe the candidate system, was carried out by human researchers. The company's Bay Area lab operates only at the two lowest biosafety levels and does not work with pathogens capable of infecting humans.
Anthropic has published a preprint detailing the findings, though it noted that experiments to determine what ARTs actually do biologically are still underway. The company positioned the work as an early proof of concept for how AI agents might help scientists mine vast genomic databases, spot unusual patterns, and compress analyses that would typically take weeks or months into a fraction of the time.
The company was quick to temper expectations, however, cautioning that researchers have not yet pinned down the system's function or confirmed whether it holds potential for gene editing applications.
A New Lab, A New Discovery
Anthropic unveiled the finding alongside the launch of its life sciences research group and laboratory, a unit that deploys Claude to comb through DNA datasets, flag unknown protein families and generate hypotheses for human scientists to test.
According to the company, researchers gave Claude a broad instruction: search a massive DNA sequence database for unusual examples of reverse transcriptases — enzymes that copy RNA into DNA. What followed was a striking display of computational scale. Over 21 hours, roughly 950 Claude agents burned through 210 million tokens, gathering more than 200,000 reverse transcriptases, isolating 3,500 candidate systems, and ultimately narrowing the field to 20 deemed worthy of closer scrutiny.
The Breakthrough Moment
One agent flagged a repeating DNA pattern sitting next to the gene for an atypical reverse transcriptase. Further analysis led Anthropic to name the discovery "array-associated reverse transcriptases," or ARTs.
The system turns up mainly in bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria — and is built from three parts: a reverse transcriptase, a neighboring partner gene, and a long, evenly spaced array of DNA repeats. That repeat structure bears a resemblance to a CRISPR array, the DNA arrangement that generates RNA molecules used by CRISPR-Cas systems for targeted genetic activity.
Anthropic emphasized that significant testing remains before ARTs' actual function can be established. The underlying reverse transcriptase itself had surfaced in earlier research on a jumbo phage, the company noted, but Claude appears to be the first to connect that enzyme to its neighboring repeat array and additional protein as components of a potentially distinct biological system.
Expert Reaction
Feng Zhang, an MIT professor and a pioneer of CRISPR genome editing, reviewed Anthropic's preprint and called the link between reverse transcriptases and RNA-repeat arrays "genuinely intriguing" — worth pursuing further, he said.
CRISPR itself began as a bacterial defense mechanism against viral invaders before scientists repurposed it into a precision DNA-editing tool. That breakthrough has since powered new treatments for genetic diseases and earned Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Human Oversight Throughout
Anthropic was careful to frame Claude's contribution as strictly computational — hypothesis generation and pattern recognition, not hands-on science. All laboratory work, including the biochemical testing used to probe the candidate system, was carried out by human researchers. The company's Bay Area lab operates only at the two lowest biosafety levels and does not work with pathogens capable of infecting humans.
Anthropic has published a preprint detailing the findings, though it noted that experiments to determine what ARTs actually do biologically are still underway. The company positioned the work as an early proof of concept for how AI agents might help scientists mine vast genomic databases, spot unusual patterns, and compress analyses that would typically take weeks or months into a fraction of the time.
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