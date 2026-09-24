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HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series Now on Sale in the UAE, Bringing Smarter Health Insights and Up to 21-Day Battery Life
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 23 September 2026 – The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series is now available for purchase in the UAE, combining refined craftsmanship with advanced health insights, smarter fitness experiences and long-lasting battery life.
Featuring a sleek, sport-inspired design and the new HUAWEI EasyCross strap, the series is designed for all-day comfort and effortless styling. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro further elevates the experience with premium materials, including sapphire glass and a nano-tech ceramic bezel, for enhanced durability and sophistication.
Starting from AED 949, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series is available through official Huawei stores, major e-commerce platforms and authorised retailers across the UAE.
Smarter Insights into Daily Readiness
Powered by the HUAWEI TruSense System, the series introduces an upgraded Health Insights experience to help users better understand changes in their daily wellbeing.
The Physical Readiness feature analyses multiple health and lifestyle indicato—s—including sleep quality, heart rate variability, emotional wellbeing and activity data—to provide a clearer daily snapshot of the bo’y’s recovery and readiness.
For longer-term health management, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro supports research-based experiences, including the Diabetes Risk Study and Coronary Heart Disease Risk Study. These features provide eligible users with additional insights into potential health trends and encourage greater awareness of their long-term wellbeing.
The studies are intended to provide health and wellbeing insights for reference only and are not substitutes for professional medical diagnosis or treatment.
Everyday Wellbeing for Users and Their Families
The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant helps users better understand changes in their emotional state, while Cycle Calendar provides women with convenient access to cycle-related information directly from the wrist.
Family Space also enables users to stay connected with the health and wellbeing of their loved ones by following shared information such as sleep, heart rate and activity through the HUAWEI Health app.
More Intelligent Fitness Experiences
Among the se’ies’ key additions is the AI-powered Padel Points app, which can recognise racket swings and track swing speed, providing padel players with richer performance insights.
Together with more than 110 workout modes and intelligent training analysis, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series supports a broad range of sports and active lifestyles.
Up to 21 Days of Battery Life
Designed for extended everyday use, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 46 mm deliver up to 21 days of battery life, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 41 mm offers up to 1— days—allowing users to spend less time charging and more time wearing their watch.
Featuring a sleek, sport-inspired design and the new HUAWEI EasyCross strap, the series is designed for all-day comfort and effortless styling. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro further elevates the experience with premium materials, including sapphire glass and a nano-tech ceramic bezel, for enhanced durability and sophistication.
Starting from AED 949, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series is available through official Huawei stores, major e-commerce platforms and authorised retailers across the UAE.
Smarter Insights into Daily Readiness
Powered by the HUAWEI TruSense System, the series introduces an upgraded Health Insights experience to help users better understand changes in their daily wellbeing.
The Physical Readiness feature analyses multiple health and lifestyle indicato—s—including sleep quality, heart rate variability, emotional wellbeing and activity data—to provide a clearer daily snapshot of the bo’y’s recovery and readiness.
For longer-term health management, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro supports research-based experiences, including the Diabetes Risk Study and Coronary Heart Disease Risk Study. These features provide eligible users with additional insights into potential health trends and encourage greater awareness of their long-term wellbeing.
The studies are intended to provide health and wellbeing insights for reference only and are not substitutes for professional medical diagnosis or treatment.
Everyday Wellbeing for Users and Their Families
The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant helps users better understand changes in their emotional state, while Cycle Calendar provides women with convenient access to cycle-related information directly from the wrist.
Family Space also enables users to stay connected with the health and wellbeing of their loved ones by following shared information such as sleep, heart rate and activity through the HUAWEI Health app.
More Intelligent Fitness Experiences
Among the se’ies’ key additions is the AI-powered Padel Points app, which can recognise racket swings and track swing speed, providing padel players with richer performance insights.
Together with more than 110 workout modes and intelligent training analysis, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series supports a broad range of sports and active lifestyles.
Up to 21 Days of Battery Life
Designed for extended everyday use, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 46 mm deliver up to 21 days of battery life, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 41 mm offers up to 1— days—allowing users to spend less time charging and more time wearing their watch.
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