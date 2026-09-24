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Saudi Arabia Lifts Emergency Alerts in Mecca, Taif, Tabuk
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Thursday that the danger had passed in Mecca, Taif and the northwestern region of Tabuk, lifting emergency warnings that had also covered Jeddah and Yanbu.
In a series of all-clear notices, the agency instructed residents to keep following its guidance and to refrain from gathering in public or filming at the affected sites.
Mecca, Taif and Jeddah sit in western Saudi Arabia, while Yanbu — a Red Sea port city — lies farther north, and Tabuk occupies the kingdom's northwestern corner.
The warnings had originally gone out through the national early warning platform, flagging a "potential danger" in each location. Civil Defense did not disclose the nature of the threat, nor did it report any casualties or damage.
Part of a Broader Pattern of Attacks
The alerts come amid a string of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in recent days, attacks Riyadh has attributed to the Houthis. On July 20, the Houthi movement declared what it called a "maritime blockade" on Saudi Arabia, later claiming responsibility for missile and drone strikes on Saudi-linked vessels and sites.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, battling the Houthis, who have held the capital Sanaa and several surrounding provinces since September 2014.
In a series of all-clear notices, the agency instructed residents to keep following its guidance and to refrain from gathering in public or filming at the affected sites.
Mecca, Taif and Jeddah sit in western Saudi Arabia, while Yanbu — a Red Sea port city — lies farther north, and Tabuk occupies the kingdom's northwestern corner.
The warnings had originally gone out through the national early warning platform, flagging a "potential danger" in each location. Civil Defense did not disclose the nature of the threat, nor did it report any casualties or damage.
Part of a Broader Pattern of Attacks
The alerts come amid a string of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in recent days, attacks Riyadh has attributed to the Houthis. On July 20, the Houthi movement declared what it called a "maritime blockade" on Saudi Arabia, later claiming responsibility for missile and drone strikes on Saudi-linked vessels and sites.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, battling the Houthis, who have held the capital Sanaa and several surrounding provinces since September 2014.
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