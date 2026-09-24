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Trump, Xi Meet in Washington for High-Stakes Summit on Trade, Tech
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are poised for pivotal talks in Washington on Thursday, with trade policy, rare earth minerals, artificial intelligence and broader geopolitical flashpoints topping the agenda.
Trump personally greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews outside the capital on Wednesday — an unusual move, since sitting presidents typically receive foreign leaders at the White House rather than on the tarmac. It marked the first time since at least 1962 that a US president has welcomed a foreign counterpart directly at the base.
The visit represents Xi's first state trip to Washington in over a decade and comes as the two nations extend their trade truce through Jan. 10. Under that arrangement, Washington agreed to suspend elevated reciprocal tariffs and scale back certain fentanyl-related duties, while Beijing loosened export restrictions on critical minerals.
Wide-Ranging Agenda Beyond Trade
Artificial intelligence is expected to feature prominently in the talks, with Taiwan, Iran, Ukraine and North Korea likely surfacing as the conversation broadens. The summit unfolds against a tense backdrop: the US remains engaged in conflict with Iran, while the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated.
Ahead of the meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the stakes Wednesday: "The United States and China are the two largest economies in the world. They also likely have the world's two most powerful militaries. The relationship between the United States and China will define the 21st century."
Schedule: Ceremony, Closed-Door Talks and a State Dinner
Thursday's itinerary begins with an official White House welcome and military review, followed by closed-door discussions — first one-on-one between the two leaders, then expanding to delegation-level talks. The day culminates in a state dinner hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honor of Xi and Peng.
Guest list highlights include tech and business heavyweights Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, all expected to attend.
The two presidents are slated for a follow-up meeting Friday before Xi wraps up his Washington visit. The trip follows Xi's own hosting of Trump on a state visit in May, when both sides committed to a "new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."
Trump personally greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews outside the capital on Wednesday — an unusual move, since sitting presidents typically receive foreign leaders at the White House rather than on the tarmac. It marked the first time since at least 1962 that a US president has welcomed a foreign counterpart directly at the base.
The visit represents Xi's first state trip to Washington in over a decade and comes as the two nations extend their trade truce through Jan. 10. Under that arrangement, Washington agreed to suspend elevated reciprocal tariffs and scale back certain fentanyl-related duties, while Beijing loosened export restrictions on critical minerals.
Wide-Ranging Agenda Beyond Trade
Artificial intelligence is expected to feature prominently in the talks, with Taiwan, Iran, Ukraine and North Korea likely surfacing as the conversation broadens. The summit unfolds against a tense backdrop: the US remains engaged in conflict with Iran, while the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated.
Ahead of the meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the stakes Wednesday: "The United States and China are the two largest economies in the world. They also likely have the world's two most powerful militaries. The relationship between the United States and China will define the 21st century."
Schedule: Ceremony, Closed-Door Talks and a State Dinner
Thursday's itinerary begins with an official White House welcome and military review, followed by closed-door discussions — first one-on-one between the two leaders, then expanding to delegation-level talks. The day culminates in a state dinner hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honor of Xi and Peng.
Guest list highlights include tech and business heavyweights Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, all expected to attend.
The two presidents are slated for a follow-up meeting Friday before Xi wraps up his Washington visit. The trip follows Xi's own hosting of Trump on a state visit in May, when both sides committed to a "new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."
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