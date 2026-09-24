Yami Gautam Celebrates Family Legacy Of Handloom Craftsmanship In Black Maheshwari Saree

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam embraced traditional Indian craftsmanship as she wore an elegant black Maheshwari saree, showcasing the beauty and heritage of the traditional handloom.

In her recent post on Instagram, the 'Bala' actress revealed that the saree was woven by a seventh-generation Salvi family weaver from Maheshwar, who has been carrying forward the family's legacy of handloom craftsmanship. The saree was crafted using silk, cotton, and zari.

Sharing details about the traditional weave, the actress highlighted the history behind Maheshwari handloom and the generations of artisans who have helped preserve the craft. The actress also emphasized that the beauty of the craft lies in the hands of the artisans who have kept the weaving tradition alive across generations.

Sharing a series of her photos, she wrote,“The black Maheshwari saree is woven by a seventh-generation Salvi family weaver from Maheshwar, carrying forward a family legacy of handloom craftsmanship. Woven in silk, cotton and Zari. Maheshwari weaving was nurtured by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who brought skilled weavers to Maheshwar. The beauty is in the hands that have kept this craft alive for generations.”

In the photos, the 'Kaabil' actress is seen striking happy poses in a black saree featuring golden embroidery along the sides. She paired the saree with matching earrings and wore her hair in a high bun. To amp up her look, she opted for subtle makeup. Through her look, Yami celebrated the artistry and heritage of Maheshwari handloom while bringing attention to the craftsmanship behind the traditional saree.

Notably, Yami Gautam wore the same black Maheshwari saree while receiving the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Article 370.' The 72nd National Film Awards were held on September 22 in Kevadia, Gujarat.

For the unversed, Maheshwari weaving is a traditional handloom craft that originated in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The craft was promoted in the 18th century by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of the Holkar dynasty, who invited skilled weavers from Surat and South India to create special sarees for royal guests.