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Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strike Claims as Kyiv Toll Hits 8
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged fresh accusations Thursday over a wave of overnight airstrikes, with Kyiv reporting eight deaths across the capital and the northeastern Kharkiv region.
The Kyiv City Military Administration sounded a missile alert over the capital overnight, later confirming damage to two warehouses in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts along with strikes on additional sites across the city.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported via Telegram Thursday morning that two people were killed and at least eight injured in the assault. "All necessary emergency services are working at the sites," the agency said. DSNS also reported two injuries in the southern Odesa region following separate overnight Russian strikes.
According to DSNS, the Odesa strikes sparked a blaze at a shopping center that had been hit in a previous attack, while a two-story private home caught fire at a second location — the site where the injuries occurred. The agency added that a seven-story hospital's roof and a 10-story non-residential building both sustained damage.
In a separate incident, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported six people killed and 12 injured after a morning strike hit a farm in the village of Stara Hnylytsia.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted 220 of the 282 drones Russia launched overnight, along with seven missiles.
Moscow's Version of Events
Russia's Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed it carried out a large-scale strike targeting drone production sites and telecommunications infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military in Kyiv. The ministry also said it hit two logistics hubs in Odesa it described as facilities "used for storing and distributing military and dual-use cargo arriving in Ukraine from European nations," as well as a fuel tanker "transporting fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" bound for the port of Chornomorsk.
Russian forces additionally claimed to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight across six regions and over Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, operational headquarters reported a fire ignited in the Dinskoy district after drone debris fell on an unspecified facility. "There were no casualties. Fifty personnel and 15 pieces of equipment – including units from the Russian Emergencies Ministry – have been deployed to extinguish the fire," officials said in a statement.
Claims Unverified Amid Ongoing War
None of the claims from either side could be independently verified — a persistent challenge as the war grinds on. Both militaries have intensified strikes in recent months, hitting logistics hubs, ports and energy infrastructure on opposing soil. Moscow and Kyiv each deny deliberately targeting civilians, insisting their operations strike only military assets or facilities tied to military activity.
The Kyiv City Military Administration sounded a missile alert over the capital overnight, later confirming damage to two warehouses in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts along with strikes on additional sites across the city.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported via Telegram Thursday morning that two people were killed and at least eight injured in the assault. "All necessary emergency services are working at the sites," the agency said. DSNS also reported two injuries in the southern Odesa region following separate overnight Russian strikes.
According to DSNS, the Odesa strikes sparked a blaze at a shopping center that had been hit in a previous attack, while a two-story private home caught fire at a second location — the site where the injuries occurred. The agency added that a seven-story hospital's roof and a 10-story non-residential building both sustained damage.
In a separate incident, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported six people killed and 12 injured after a morning strike hit a farm in the village of Stara Hnylytsia.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted 220 of the 282 drones Russia launched overnight, along with seven missiles.
Moscow's Version of Events
Russia's Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed it carried out a large-scale strike targeting drone production sites and telecommunications infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military in Kyiv. The ministry also said it hit two logistics hubs in Odesa it described as facilities "used for storing and distributing military and dual-use cargo arriving in Ukraine from European nations," as well as a fuel tanker "transporting fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" bound for the port of Chornomorsk.
Russian forces additionally claimed to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight across six regions and over Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, operational headquarters reported a fire ignited in the Dinskoy district after drone debris fell on an unspecified facility. "There were no casualties. Fifty personnel and 15 pieces of equipment – including units from the Russian Emergencies Ministry – have been deployed to extinguish the fire," officials said in a statement.
Claims Unverified Amid Ongoing War
None of the claims from either side could be independently verified — a persistent challenge as the war grinds on. Both militaries have intensified strikes in recent months, hitting logistics hubs, ports and energy infrastructure on opposing soil. Moscow and Kyiv each deny deliberately targeting civilians, insisting their operations strike only military assets or facilities tied to military activity.
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