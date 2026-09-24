D.H. Laker's Debut Novel The Scarlatti Amnesiac Explores Memory, Music, And The Journey Back To Identity

September 24, 2026 - California, United States - What remains of a person when the memories that shaped his life suddenly disappear?

Author D.H. Laker explores that question in his debut novel, The Scarlatti Amnesiac, a poignant story of hope, faith, resilience, and the enduring power of human connection.

Set in 2001, the novel follows twenty-two-year-old pianist Terrance Caleb, whose life changes after a devastating car accident following a Cleveland Indians game. When Terrance awakens with retrograde amnesia, the people closest to him know exactly who he is. Terrance, however, has no memory of them.

His parents are strangers. His sister belongs to a family he cannot remember. Even the woman everyone tells him he once loved represents a relationship that exists only in the stories of other people.

With his former life seemingly erased, Terrance must begin the difficult process of rebuilding his identity one day at a time.

As he navigates recovery, he finds an unexpected connection to the keyboard sonatas of eighteenth-century composer Domenico Scarlatti. Through music, faith, and the unwavering support of the people who refuse to give up on him, Terrance begins to understand that identity may be rooted in something deeper than memory alone.

Gradually, fragments of his past begin to surface. Yet the memories that matter most remain elusive, forcing Terrance to confront an even more difficult question: Can a person truly reclaim his life when some of its most important pieces may never return?

Against the backdrop of Cleveland during one of the most unforgettable autumns in modern American history, The Scarlatti Amnesiac examines loss and recovery while exploring the relationships that help define who we are.

At its heart, the novel is about more than amnesia. It is a story about second chances, perseverance, family, love, and the possibility of finding a way forward even when returning to the person you once were may no longer be possible.

Blending an intimate story of recovery with classical music, faith, family, and a distinctive moment in American history, The Scarlatti Amnesiac invites readers to consider a powerful question:

When memories disappear, what remains?

About the Author

D.H. Laker has been telling stories since he was fourteen, beginning with personal journals during his high school years. Inspired by music, sports, history, and the quiet moments that shape ordinary lives, he is drawn to stories of redemption, resilience, and people discovering where they belong.

His debut novel, The Scarlatti Amnesiac, grew from an idea that remained with him for more than twenty years before finally finding its way to the page.