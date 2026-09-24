Visualping Adds Native Google Sheets Integration For Logging Website Changes

MENAFN - GetNews) Every detected change becomes a timestamped spreadsheet row with the URL, an AI summary, the added and removed text, and a link to the visual diff

VANCOUVER, B.C. - September 24, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million users, today launched a native Google Sheets integration.

Business plan customers can now connect a Google account, choose a Google Sheet file, and have every change Visualping detects written to it automatically as a new row.

Each row includes details like the Visualping AI summary of the change, the date and time of the change, the monitor name and URL, the workspace, the percentage of the page that changed, the text added, the text removed, any labels and keyword matches, and a direct link to the before-and-after comparison in Visualping.

Until now, getting change data into a spreadsheet meant wiring a webhook through a third-party automation tool or copying alerts in by hand. Teams tracking hundreds of competitor prices, regulator pages, or job boards need more than an alert for each change. They need a detailed history of changes, and a spreadsheet is where that analysis already happens.

To set up a Google Sheets connection, click on a monitor, or selection of monitors, and go to Notifications. Click on the second Google Sheets option with the "API" icon next to it. Users sign in with Google once, then add one or more spreadsheet targets. Visualping has access only to the Google Sheet a user adds.

"Alerts are how you find out something changed, but a spreadsheet is how you find out what has been changing over time," said Matthew Fane, Head of Product at Visualping. "Our customers were already getting change data into Sheets, but they were just doing it with third-party tools or by hand. Now, the sheet can fill itself straight from Visualping."

The Google Sheets integration is available now on all Visualping Business plans, alongside the platform's native Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations.

Free, Starter, and Personal plan users can continue to send change data to Google Sheets through webhooks and Zapier, which are included on every plan. Business plans start at $100 per month billed annually, or $140 month to month, and include a 14-day free trial with no credit card required.

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About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.