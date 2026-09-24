Saudi Embassy Marks 96Th National Day In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Jordan held an official reception on Wednesday evening to mark the Kingdom's 96th National Day.

The event was attended by HRH Prince Mired bin Raad bin Zeid, Chief Chamberlain, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, as well as government, parliamentary, military, and media figures, ambassadors, and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud highlighted the occasion as a reflection of Saudi Arabia's history and development and underscored the longstanding ties between the leaderships and peoples of the two kingdoms.

He emphasized continued efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, noting that Saudi-Jordanian relations are rooted in longstanding historical ties and shared positions on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The reception also featured presentations on Saudi Arabia's development across several sectors.

Traditional Saudi Ardah and folk performances were also held as part of the celebration.

//Petra// AO