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Israeli Bulldozers Uproot Olive Trees in West Bank for 3rd Day
(MENAFN) For a third straight day Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers continued clearing Palestinian-owned land and uprooting olive trees in the village of Deir Nidham, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. The international community regards Israeli settlements in the occupied territories as illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes as it continues expanding settlement activity.
Local sources told Anadolu that the bulldozing has swept across large sections of Palestinian-owned land, uprooting dozens of olive trees, while Israeli forces have blocked landowners from reaching their own property.
Abu Mohammed, one of the affected landowners, told Anadolu: “Israeli bulldozers had been clearing parts of his land since Monday and uprooting olive trees planted there.”
He said “between 12 and 13 dunams (1.2 and 1.3 hectares) of his land had been affected.”
“Nothing remains for me as a source of livelihood except God Almighty,” he said.
The uprooted trees, he explained, had stood on the land for many years — “some were of the Roman variety, known for its good oil production.”
The clearing has also spread onto neighboring plots, he said, with the combined area affected — his own land and that of his neighbors — estimated at between 36 and 40 dunams.
“We were not allowed to access the land. This bulldozing comes before the harvest season,” he said.
Abu Mohammed said landowners have received no explanation for the operation, asking: “Why are they uprooting the trees?”
Palestinians say Israel is using such measures to lay the groundwork for formally annexing the West Bank — a move they warn would undermine prospects for establishing a Palestinian state as envisioned under relevant UN resolutions.
The occupied West Bank has seen a marked rise in settler attacks and Israeli military operations since the war in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, accompanied by expanding settlement outposts, new road construction, and tightening restrictions on Palestinian movement.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. The international community regards Israeli settlements in the occupied territories as illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes as it continues expanding settlement activity.
Local sources told Anadolu that the bulldozing has swept across large sections of Palestinian-owned land, uprooting dozens of olive trees, while Israeli forces have blocked landowners from reaching their own property.
Abu Mohammed, one of the affected landowners, told Anadolu: “Israeli bulldozers had been clearing parts of his land since Monday and uprooting olive trees planted there.”
He said “between 12 and 13 dunams (1.2 and 1.3 hectares) of his land had been affected.”
“Nothing remains for me as a source of livelihood except God Almighty,” he said.
The uprooted trees, he explained, had stood on the land for many years — “some were of the Roman variety, known for its good oil production.”
The clearing has also spread onto neighboring plots, he said, with the combined area affected — his own land and that of his neighbors — estimated at between 36 and 40 dunams.
“We were not allowed to access the land. This bulldozing comes before the harvest season,” he said.
Abu Mohammed said landowners have received no explanation for the operation, asking: “Why are they uprooting the trees?”
Palestinians say Israel is using such measures to lay the groundwork for formally annexing the West Bank — a move they warn would undermine prospects for establishing a Palestinian state as envisioned under relevant UN resolutions.
The occupied West Bank has seen a marked rise in settler attacks and Israeli military operations since the war in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, accompanied by expanding settlement outposts, new road construction, and tightening restrictions on Palestinian movement.
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