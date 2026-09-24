Tourism Minister Opens Japan Visit With Industry Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- Tourism Minister Imad Hijazin began Jordan's tourism delegation program in Japan Thursday, meeting with leading Japanese tourism and travel officials to boost Jordan's presence in the market.

Jordan's ambassador to Japan and embassy staff joined the meetings, along with tourism delegation officials representing the Jordan Hotels Association, the Jordan Tourism Board, as well as the Jordan Inbound Tour Operators Association, according to a Jordan Tourism Board statement issued Thursday.

On the first day, delegation members met with executives from JTB Corp, one of Japan's leading travel and tourism companies, and with the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) to discuss expanding cooperation and increasing the flow of Japanese tourists to Jordan.

Hijazin and the delegation also took part in a tourism ministers' meeting and an international gathering of tourism leaders, attended by ministers, policymakers and representatives of international tourism institutions.

The events aimed to advance tourism ties with Japan and strengthen Jordan's position as a tourism, cultural and religious destination in the Asian market.

The delegation will continue meetings with tourism entities, airlines and Japanese media outlets to explore new avenues for cooperation and promotion.

//Petra// NQ