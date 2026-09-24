Jordan, Rwanda Sign ICT Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- Jordan and Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT) on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's 81st session in New York.

Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Sami Smeirat and Rawandan Information Communication Technology and Innovation Minister Paula Ingabire signed the MoU, according to a ministry statement issued Thursday.

Talking at the signing ceremony, Smeirat said the agreement covers priority areas, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital identity, cybersecurity, data protection, telecom infrastructure, digital payment systems and interconnectivity.

Smeirat added that the ministry aims to build on the partnership to strengthen joint cooperation among government institutions, the private sector and academic and research institutions in both countries, and to turn agreed areas of cooperation into joint projects.

As for its scope, the memo covers knowledge-sharing on digital policy, the Internet of Things, big data, smart cities, e-commerce and data center disaster recovery.

Under the MoU, the two sides will form a joint technical committee to coordinate implementation and meet quarterly or as needed, which would help translate the cooperation areas into practical programs and projects that serve both countries' shared interests.

//Petra// NQ