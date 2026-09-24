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Ownly Celebrates Hyderabad’s Love for Biryani with the Jadal Biryani Party, in Collaboration with The Paradise
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) India, Hyderabad, September 24, 2026: There are a few things Hyderabad holds closer to its heart than a good plate of biryani, and Ownly is stepping in to celebrate that love with the Jadal Biryani Party, a city-wide contest that turns every order into a small moment of anticipation. Customers stand a chance to win a seat at an exclusive private screening of the movie - Paradise, adding a touch of cinema to the city's favourite meal.
As part of the Jadal Biryani Party, Ownly is bringing customers special prices on biryani from restaurants across Hyderabad. Entries are simple: order through the Ownly or via Rapido app on Ownly during the contest window, and customers are automatically in the running to win movie tickets and other prizes. It is Ownly's way of turning an everyday order into something worth looking forward to.
Ownly is a zero commission food delivery platform that takes no fees from restaurants and charges customers only an honest delivery fee, so that everyday meals stay simple and fairly priced. Built on the promise of transparency, Ownly is steadily making its way into the country's biggest food-loving cities, and the Jadal Biryani Party marks its own small tribute to a city that has always taken its food seriously.
About Ownly
Ownly is a standalone food delivery platform, built by Rapido, on a mission to make food delivery affordable for the next 100 million Indians, and fundamentally fairer for the restaurants who make it possible. Ownly operates on a restaurant-first, zero-commission model: partner restaurants keep the full value of every order, freeing them to invest in quality and offer everyday low prices rather than discount-led deals. For consumers, Ownly brings discovery, ordering and delivery together in one simple, price-honest experience - no inflated menus, no hidden costs. Every delivery is powered by Rapido's trusted network of Captains, who earn on each order and bring proven scale and reliability. Ownly is available as a standalone app on iOS and Android, and through the Rapido app.
As part of the Jadal Biryani Party, Ownly is bringing customers special prices on biryani from restaurants across Hyderabad. Entries are simple: order through the Ownly or via Rapido app on Ownly during the contest window, and customers are automatically in the running to win movie tickets and other prizes. It is Ownly's way of turning an everyday order into something worth looking forward to.
Ownly is a zero commission food delivery platform that takes no fees from restaurants and charges customers only an honest delivery fee, so that everyday meals stay simple and fairly priced. Built on the promise of transparency, Ownly is steadily making its way into the country's biggest food-loving cities, and the Jadal Biryani Party marks its own small tribute to a city that has always taken its food seriously.
About Ownly
Ownly is a standalone food delivery platform, built by Rapido, on a mission to make food delivery affordable for the next 100 million Indians, and fundamentally fairer for the restaurants who make it possible. Ownly operates on a restaurant-first, zero-commission model: partner restaurants keep the full value of every order, freeing them to invest in quality and offer everyday low prices rather than discount-led deals. For consumers, Ownly brings discovery, ordering and delivery together in one simple, price-honest experience - no inflated menus, no hidden costs. Every delivery is powered by Rapido's trusted network of Captains, who earn on each order and bring proven scale and reliability. Ownly is available as a standalone app on iOS and Android, and through the Rapido app.
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