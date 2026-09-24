Lake Energy Launches Solar Project Investment Model For Individual Investors In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. solar industry continues to grow, renewable energy is becoming a vital component of energy infrastructure. However, for the average individual investor, gaining direct exposure to solar power projects is not as straightforward as purchasing stocks or funds.

Solar projects typically encompass multiple stages-including development, equipment procurement, engineering and construction, grid interconnection, plant operations, and electricity sales-requiring specialized project management expertise and substantial capital investment. Consequently, large-scale solar infrastructure projects have long been the domain of energy companies, infrastructure funds, and professional investment institutions.

Against this backdrop, Lake Energy has introduced an investment model tailored to U.S. individual investors. By leveraging a digital platform to connect solar power projects with individual investors, the company enables users to evaluate and select investment opportunities based on specific project details, eliminating the need for them to personally build or operate solar power plants.

From Investing in Energy Companies to Focusing on Specific Solar Projects

For the average investor, a common way to participate in the solar industry is by purchasing shares in solar companies, clean energy ETFs, or other related financial products.

The model explored by Lake Energy, however, focuses on specific solar power projects and their energy generation activities.

The fundamental operational logic of solar projects is rooted in real-world energy markets:

Solar Energy → Photovoltaic (PV) Power Generation → Power Transmission → Electricity Sales → Project Revenue

Solar power plants generate electricity using PV modules and sell that power to the relevant markets based on the specific sales arrangements for each project.

Through Lake Energy, investors can view information on various projects-including energy type, project duration, generation data, participation requirements, and other details-and decide whether to participate based on their own needs.

How can investors learn about the project?

1. Visit Lake Energy

Visit Lake Energy to discover energy infrastructure projects in the fields of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, as well as energy storage.

Register & discover energy projects → lakeenergy

2. View project details

Check the project type, duration, and power generation details.

3. Participate according to the project terms









Select a project that meets your requirements and complete the participation process in accordance with the specific terms displayed on the platform.

Five Key Advantages of Lake Energy

Participation without building your own power plant: Users do not need to acquire land, procure equipment, construct power plants, or handle daily operations. Through Lake Energy, users can generate daily income from electricity production.



Flexible project durations: Lake Energy offers various project terms, including 5, 10, 30, and 50 days. Users can select a project that aligns with their capital planning.



Multiple energy infrastructure options: Includes various types of renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, as well as battery energy storage systems (BESS). Users can make selections based on energy types and specific project conditions.

Support for multiple assets and currencies: Supports various digital assets-including BTC, XRP, ETH, and LTC-offering greater flexibility for users holding different types of digital assets.



About Lake Energy

Lake Energy is a digital platform dedicated to renewable energy infrastructure projects, focusing on sectors such as solar power, wind power, hydropower, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The platform digitally connects energy projects with investors, enabling users to view information and participation terms for various energy infrastructure projects while exploring new models for individual investor participation in new energy infrastructure.

Official Website: lakeenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Lake Energy Media & Communications...