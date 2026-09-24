Quix Quantum Expands In Japan With Tohoku Electronic Industrial As Exclusive Distributor

QuiX Quantum appoints Tohoku Electronic Industrial Co. Ltd. as Japanese exclusive distributor for Alquor 2.0

New partnership strengthens local customer access to QuiX Quantum's photonic quantum technologies as Japan accelerates investment in quantum computing

ENSCHEDE, NETHERLANDS, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QuiX Quantum today announced the appointment of Tohoku Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd. (TEI-C) as its Authorized Exclusive Distributor in Japan, strengthening the company's commercial presence in one of Asia's most strategically important quantum technology markets.Under the agreement, TEI-C will distribute QuiX Quantum's Alquor 2.0 quantum photonic processors and Photonic Assembly Control Unit (PACU) in Japan. The partnership combines QuiX Quantum's photonic technology with TEI-C's local market knowledge, customer relationships and experience supporting advanced scientific and industrial technologies.The agreement comes as Japan continues to strengthen its position in quantum technology. The country has established 2030 ambitions including 10 million quantum technology users and ¥50 trillion in economic production enabled by quantum technologies. Japan has also secured approximately ¥100 billion in supplementary funding to accelerate next-generation quantum computer development and build a globally competitive quantum industry.For QuiX Quantum, the appointment represents another step in building the commercial infrastructure required to serve a growing international market.“Japan combines a strong technology base with a clear ambition to translate quantum research into future industrial value,” said Robin Wittland, Chief Commercial Officer at QuiX Quantum.“As the market develops, customer proximity becomes increasingly important. Researchers and companies need not only access to advanced technology, but also qualified local partners who understand their requirements and can support them in their own market.”“With Tohoku Electronic Industrial, we are establishing exactly this capability in Japan. It is also part of our broader approach in Asia: combining our direct engagement with strategic customers and technology partners with selected regional distribution partners that bring specific market, commercial and technical competencies.”TEI-C will provide local customer engagement, Japanese-language communication and first-line commercial support, while its technical capabilities around QuiX Quantum products will be progressively expanded together with QuiX Quantum. The companies also plan to collaborate on customer visits, technical seminars and broader market-development activities in Japan.Founded in Sendai in 1968, Tohoku Electronic Industrial is an R&D-oriented technology company active in the development, manufacturing, sales, import and export of scientific and industrial equipment. The company combines advanced electronic equipment development with technology trading supporting research and development. (Tohoku Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd.)“We see growing interest in advanced quantum and photonic technologies across the Japanese research and technology community. By working with QuiX Quantum, we can bring innovative integrated photonic technology closer to customers in Japan and combine it with the local engagement and support they require,” said Rie Yamada, President of Tohoku Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd.Building commercial momentumThe partnership follows the recent expansion of QuiX Quantum's commercial product portfolio.On 4 August 2026, QuiX Quantum launched Alquor 2.0, its latest generation programmable quantum photonic processor, available in 8-, 20- and 32-mode configurations and designed to move advanced photonic experiments beyond complex optical-table setups toward integrated, programmable systems.Earlier this year, on 26 May 2026, QuiX Quantum introduced PACU, its Photonic Assembly Control Unit, providing a standardized and scalable control layer for photonic quantum systems.“Following the launches of PACU and Alquor 2.0, the next step is to make these technologies increasingly accessible to customers internationally,” Wittland added.“Building qualified local channels in strategically important markets is an important part of scaling our commercial footprint.”The Japanese distribution agreement therefore marks both an expansion of QuiX Quantum's presence in Asia and a further step in the company's transition from technology development toward the international commercialization of integrated photonic quantum technologies.About QuiX QuantumQuiX Quantum is a European photonic quantum computing company founded in Enschede, the Netherlands, in 2019. The company develops integrated photonic quantum computing hardware and describes its approach as full-stack and fabless, with systems designed for modularity, scalability, and compatibility with data center and HPC environments. QuiX Quantum has offices in the Netherlands and Germany and is developing universal photonic quantum computing systems based on its silicon nitride photonic technology.About Tohoku Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd.Tohoku Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd. is an R&D-oriented technology company founded in Sendai, Japan, in 1968. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced electronic, optical, scientific, and industrial equipment, imports and exports overseas products, and supports research and development at universities, research organizations, and industrial customers.

Caterina Taballione

QuiX Quantum BV

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QuiX Quantum Expands in Japan with Tohoku Electronic Industrial as Exclusive Distributor News Provided By QuiX Quantum BV September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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