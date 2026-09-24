David Barrett



Researcher, Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary

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I am an aquatic scientist working in both rivers and lakes, with a research program focusing on the interplay between water quality, water quantity, and water management. Based in southern Alberta, my work is focused within the province, but also have experience researching in northern and remote communities. I am located on the land now included in Treaty 7 territory, adjacent to where the Bow and Elbow River meet.

–present Research Associate, University of Calgary

2022 University of Victoria, PhD Geography

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