Marimed's Betty's Eddies Spreads Importance Of Cancer Screening Education And Awareness This October Through Partnership With Keep A Breast Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Annual Collaboration Coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty's EddiesTM, the all-natural cannabis fruit chews handcrafted for specific health and wellness effects, announced today its fourth annual collaboration with the Keep A Breast Foundation (“KAB”). The collaboration, which furthers the brand's commitment to breast cancer awareness, early screening education, and community support, kicks off this week as a lead-up to October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Betty's Eddies, is produced and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD).

After years of hearing from patients and consumers who have used Betty's Eddies to help cope with treatment-related ailments, the brand is continuing its mission to spotlight the power of cannabis alongside preventative health practices. The partnership with KAB once again features a limited-time pink package for the fan-favorite Ache Away Eddies fruit chews, available across Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware. The packaging promotes the Keep A Breast app, a free resource on Apple and Google Play that educates users on self-checking, offers risk-reduction tips, and connects directly to medical professionals when needed. Ache Away Eddies, infused with CBD, CBC, and THC, plus turmeric, piperine, and vitamin E, may help ease inflammation and aid recovery.

New to this year's campaign is a retail round-up initiative at all 12 Thrive dispensary locations in participating states. Customers will be invited to round up their purchases to support the Keep A Breast Foundation, with all proceeds from the program benefiting KAB and its breast cancer awareness and education initiatives. Customers who participate will receive a Betty's Eddies and Keep A Breast co-branded bracelet, while supplies last.

“Each year, our partnership with Betty's Eddies creates new opportunities to reach people with education about breast health and the importance of early detection,” said Shaney Jo Darden, Founder of the Keep A Breast Foundation.“We're especially excited about this year's retail round-up initiative, which invites customers to directly support our mission. Together, we're making breast health education more accessible and empowering more people to take an active role in their health.”

“Betty's Eddies is deeply committed to promoting health and wellness in a fun, engaging, and educational way,” said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Manager for Betty's Eddies.“Our continued partnership with the Keep A Breast Foundation is a natural extension of that commitment. We're proud to make a meaningful impact on consumers by helping raise awareness about breast health, encouraging proactive screening, and connecting people with resources that can make a difference in their lives. Through this partnership, we're continuing to support KAB's important work while sharing how cannabis may provide relief for those navigating health challenges.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, VibationsTM, InHouseTM, and Nature's HeritageTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .

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