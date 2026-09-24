Abbas Araghchi In Political Crisis? Lawmakers Submit Impeachment Motion Against Iran's Foreign Minister - Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran's latest diplomatic outreach to the United States has drawn criticism from hardliners at home, with lawmakers seeking to impeach Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over his meetings with US officials in New York.

Ali Khezrian, a member of Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Thursday that an impeachment motion against Araghchi had been formally submitted, reported Iranian media. He alleged that the foreign minister engaged with American officials without receiving the necessary approval.

“Members of parliament have registered the impeachment of Araghchi and are pursuing it,” Khezrian stated, as per reports. He added that the foreign minister would have to appear before parliament and provide an explanation after his return from New York. According to Khezrian, Araghchi would also be required to clarify“on what basis this conversation with the American side took place.”

A report published by Iran's Tasnim News Agency claimed that Araghchi's interaction with United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff took place without coordination with or approval from the relevant policymaking and responsible bodies, including the Supreme National Security Council.

“Certain claims that this action was coordinated are untrue. Araqchi must be held accountable to the relevant bodies and the people of Iran for this wrong action, which contradicts national interests, and explain by what calculation he made this great mistake," the report said.

(This is a developing story. More to come)