Bitcoin Drops Below $84K As 10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 19-Year High

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slipped below the psychologically important $84,000 level during Asian trading hours on Thursday, touching around $83,200 as US Treasury yields surged to their highest point since 2007. The move highlights how quickly macro rates conditions can overwhelm even relatively constructive crypto seasonal patterns.

The catalyst behind the rate-driven pressure was a combination of firmer US economic data and higher energy prices, which pushed the US 10-year yield higher on Wednesday before ending the day at 5.11%-up from 4.96% the prior session. With the yield reaching 5.13% intraday and Treasury buyback activity scheduled, traders are now looking toward upcoming Federal Reserve communications and economic releases.

Bitcoin dipped to roughly $83,200 after the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.13% intraday, its highest since 2007. CME attributed part of the bond market selloff to stronger US business data and rising oil prices. Market pricing for an October Fed hike has risen materially, with an analyst citing around a 70% probability and CME Fedwatch showing a 75.3% chance for a 4.00%–4.25% range. Despite the pullback, CoinGlass data indicate Bitcoin has closed September higher in each of the past three years, while October has historically been one of its strongest months.

Key takeawaysYields at multi-year highs reassert pressure on risk assets

The selloff in Bitcoin accelerated as US rates moved further into territory that tends to be challenging for high-duration assets. During Wednesday trading, the 10-year yield closed at 5.11% after climbing from 4.96% on Tuesday, and it reached 5.13% during the session. That trajectory matters because higher yields typically offer investors better returns on government debt, while also raising borrowing costs across the economy-two factors that can weigh on risk-taking.

CME's explanation for the bond market decline pointed to stronger US business data and increased energy prices. In other words, the rate move wasn't purely technical; it reflected an adjustment in the outlook for growth and inflation pressures, which in turn can influence expectations for Fed policy.

James Stanley, senior market analyst for global macro at FOREX, said Bitcoin has managed to hold up“even with surging rates and a strong USD.” Stanley also highlighted a level to monitor if the pullback deepens, identifying $82,833 as the next area of interest.

Treasury buybacks and“higher-for-longer” rate expectations collide

Alongside the macro data backdrop, the US Treasury also announced a bond buyback with a ceiling of $6 billion. The program targets longer-dated bonds-roughly 20 to 30 years remaining maturity-and is intended to improve liquidity in that segment of the market. The Treasury said the ceiling applies to its Thursday buyback activity, as detailed in an official announcement released Wednesday.

While buybacks are typically supportive for liquidity, the timing also places additional attention on how long-dated yields trade relative to policy expectations. With the Fed still the central variable for rates, traders are likely to view any ongoing yield strength through the lens of what it may imply for the next policy decision.

In that context, rising Treasury yields can directly affect leveraged participation in Bitcoin markets. If borrowing costs remain elevated, dollar-funded strategies-particularly those using leverage-can become less attractive, which can amplify downside moves during periods of macro stress.

Fed hike odds rise, and October's policy date grows closer

Expectations for the Fed's next steps have shifted toward a higher probability of tightening. Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager at DHF Capital, said stronger US business activity and elevated energy prices increased expectations of further Federal Reserve action. In a market analysis shared with Cointelegraph, Kooijman stated that markets were assigning around a 70% probability to an October hike-up from roughly 55% the previous day-while expectations for additional tightening over coming months had also increased.

That repricing, according to Kooijman, is supporting both Treasury yields and the US dollar. The Federal Reserve remains the key transmission mechanism between macro data and crypto pricing, since rate path expectations affect discount rates, risk appetite, and cross-asset correlations.

CME Group's Fedwatch tool also reflects this shift. With less than five weeks remaining until the Oct. 28 meeting, CME Fedwatch showed a 75.3% probability of a hike to a 4.00%–4.25% range. The implication is straightforward: if an October hike becomes more firmly priced, risk assets like Bitcoin can face renewed pressure even before the meeting arrives.

Kooijman added that resilient labor data or further hawkish signals could extend the rise in yields and strengthen the dollar, while softer data could prompt traders to dial back the probability of an October move-potentially easing currency gains and reducing headwinds for Bitcoin.

Seasonality offers support, but“Red September” still sets the tone

Crypto traders often frame the calendar in terms of“Red September” and“Uptober.” The pattern is built on history: Bitcoin fell in five consecutive Septembers from 2017 through 2021, while October finished higher in 10 of the 13 completed years, based on CoinGlass data cited in the report.

CoinGlass also shows September typically posts the lowest average returns in the month-by-month table, with an average return of -2.34%. Yet the most recent stretch has been an exception to that broader tendency. Bitcoin has not closed September in the red since 2022; it rose in September 2023, 2024, and 2025. As of the current reading, Bitcoin is up 7.35% so far in September.

October, meanwhile, has averaged a 19.92% gain-second only to November. Still, the seasonal script is not guaranteed, and last year's October performance fell short of the“Uptober” narrative, with Bitcoin down 3.69% in the month. This matters because the current drawdown below $84,000 suggests that, for now, macro forces may be overpowering the calendar tailwind.

Going forward, traders will likely watch two things closely: whether further data keeps pushing Treasury yields and dollar strength higher into the October Fed meeting, and whether Bitcoin can reclaim-and hold-key technical levels such as the next support area identified by analysts. Until policy odds stabilize, seasonal history may offer guidance, but it won't eliminate the near-term impact of rates.

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