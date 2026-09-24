Ready To Work With Jay Shah To Turn Global Ambitions Into Reality, Says Newly-Elected CEC Member Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The newly elected Associate Member representative of the ICC Chief Executives' Committee (CEC), Abhiram Singh Yadav, on Thursday said he aims to support ICC Chairman Jay Shah's vision for a more inclusive, innovative, and truly global game and convert those ambitions into reality.

Yadav, who serves as the chairman of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia, was elected to the influential committee by securing 71 per cent of the votes cast in the online election. Out of the total votes cast in the election, Yadav got 30 votes, while Jersey Cricket's Sarah Gomersall finished second with only nine votes, and Vignaesh Sankaran of Germany received just three votes.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust the Associate Members have placed in me. From this moment, my responsibility is not only to those who supported my candidature -- it is to every Associate Member. An election is decided by votes, but representation cannot be divided by them.

"Whatever a Member's choice in this election, wherever they come from and whatever their stage of development, my door will be equally open to everyone,” Yadav told IANS in an exclusive conversation from Bali, after the election results were announced.

Yadav won the contest to fill the vacancy created after France's Gurumurthy Palani was elevated to the ICC Board during its annual conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July this year. He will serve out the remaining 10 months of the two-year term alongside current Associate representatives Gurdeep Klair (Canada) and Anuraag Bhatnagar (Hong Kong).

Yadav also praised ICC Chairman Jay Shah's leadership and global outlook, noting that his tenure has brought a strong sense of ambition to world cricket, alongside greater recognition for Associate nations.

“I have tremendous respect for the leadership, energy and ambition that Mr. Jay Shah has brought to global cricket. His belief that our game must continue to grow beyond its traditional boundaries, embrace new markets and new generations, accelerate the growth of women's cricket and create opportunities across the membership is enormously important for the future of our sport.

“For Associate Members in particular, it is meaningful to have an ICC Chairman who has publicly recognised the vital role Associates play in cricket's global expansion. It gives emerging cricket nations confidence that we are not standing on the outside of the global game - we are part of building its future,” he added.

Yadav emerged victorious from a field that included candidates from European nations Jersey, the Netherlands and Germany. Under Yadav's chairmanship in Indonesia, the country qualified for the inaugural 2023 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and made its debut at the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai.

The country is also developing permanent turf wickets through the Bali International Oval project, and earned public endorsement from ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta. Yadav further stressed that his readiness to translate that vision into tangible outcomes will come through his new role in the CEC.

“As a member of the CEC, I am ready to work alongside Mr. Shah, the ICC leadership, the Board, the CEC, ICC management and our Member countries in supporting that vision and helping turn those ambitions into meaningful progress for the game.

“Cricket is entering an extraordinary era. We are returning to the Olympic Games, women's cricket continues to grow, technology and digital platforms are transforming how people experience the sport, and new cricketing nations and generations of fans are emerging around the world.

“Associate Members should not simply be beneficiaries of cricket's global growth. We should be active partners in helping deliver it. I want to contribute wherever I can towards a cricketing world that is modern, sustainable and inclusive, while protecting everything that makes our game special,” concluded Yadav.