Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecasts Growth From $2.39B (2025) To $7.07B By 2032, Profiling Locus Robotics, Omron, Mobile Industrial Robots, Fetch Robotics & Geek+

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Navigation, Type, Payload - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous mobile robots market is projected to grow from USD 2.75 billion in 2026 to USD 7.07 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 14.4%. Market expansion is being supported by rising adoption across warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers as organizations prioritize flexible material flow, labor optimization, workplace safety, and consistent operational performance.

Companies are deploying autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for picking, sorting, pallet transport, inventory movement, line feeding, order fulfillment, and other repetitive intralogistics activities. Demand is increasing for platforms that provide advanced navigation, real-time obstacle avoidance, mixed-fleet compatibility, and reliable performance in dynamic, high-throughput environments. Investments in warehouse automation, e-commerce fulfillment infrastructure, smart factories, and Industry 4.0 initiatives are also accelerating adoption.

Hardware Segment Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

The hardware segment is expected to account for a significant share of the autonomous mobile robots market in 2032. This segment encompasses sensors, actuators, mobility systems, power sources, and other components required for AMR operation. Demand for higher sensor precision, improved battery performance, dependable mobility systems, and advanced components is rising as AMRs are adopted for material handling, inventory management, manufacturing, and logistics applications.

Continued advances in battery technology, sensing systems, and robotic mobility are expanding AMR capabilities across multiple industries. These developments are expected to reinforce hardware's central role in the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market.

100-500 kg Payload Segment Positioned for Strong Demand

AMRs with payload capacities of 100-500 kg are projected to capture a substantial market share in 2032 due to their balance of load capacity, maneuverability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. These systems are suited to manufacturing plants, warehouses, and logistics facilities that require the consistent movement of materials, components, cartons, and pallets.

Robots in this payload category can support internal transport, inventory movement, line feeding, and order fulfillment in narrow aisles and mixed-traffic environments. Growing demand for economical medium-duty material-handling automation is positioning the 100-500 kg segment as an important contributor to sustained market growth.

Asia Pacific Forecast to Register the Highest CAGR

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate in the autonomous mobile robots market from 2026 to 2032. Rapid industrial expansion, large-scale warehouse development, and accelerating automation across manufacturing and logistics are driving regional demand.

Adoption is increasing across the automotive, semiconductor and electronics, e-commerce and retail, food and beverages, and logistics/third-party logistics sectors. Manufacturers and warehouse operators are deploying AMRs to improve internal material flow, reduce manual handling, and maintain throughput amid labor shortages, rising wages, and space constraints.

Government programs promoting smart manufacturing, digital factories, and industrial modernization are strengthening adoption in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Asia Pacific also benefits from a substantial production base, cost-efficient manufacturing, and an expanding ecosystem of AMR suppliers, systems integrators, and technology partners. Investments in warehouse modernization, safety improvements, and flexible automation across greenfield and brownfield facilities are expected to keep the region at the forefront of market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the autonomous mobile robots market include ABB (Switzerland), KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark), Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), OTTO Motors (Canada), Locus Robotics (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Wuxi Quicktron Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SSI SCHAEFER (Germany), KNAPP AG (Austria), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Ocado Group plc (UK), and Addverb Technologies Limited (India).

These market participants are expanding their AMR portfolios while improving navigation accuracy, payload flexibility, system reliability, safety compliance, and integration with warehouse and fulfillment operations. Strategic priorities include scalable robotic platforms, mixed-fleet operation, customizable hardware, programmable software, and support for deployments across warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers. Continued investment in robotics innovation, facility automation, and logistics optimization is expected to sustain competition.

The competitive analysis evaluates company profiles, recent developments, market shares, service offerings, product launches, investments, and growth strategies. It also examines research and development activity and emerging technologies influencing the autonomous mobile robots market.

Market Coverage

The research segments the autonomous mobile robots market by offering, payload capacity, navigation technology, industry, and region. By offering, the market includes hardware and software and services. Payload categories comprise less than 100 kg, 100-500 kg, and above 500 kg.

Navigation technologies covered include laser or LiDAR, vision guidance, QR codes, fiducials, magnetic or RFID tags, inertial sensors, and other technologies. Industry coverage includes e-commerce and retail, automotive, chemicals, semiconductor and electronics, aviation, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, healthcare, logistics/3PL, metals and heavy machinery, hospitality, agriculture, printing, and textiles.

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, comprising the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The study assesses regional adoption patterns, growth prospects, investments, and technology trends.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges



Growth drivers: Accelerated progress in robotics and artificial intelligence, increased focus on warehouse automation, and wider adoption of edge computing and Internet of Things technologies.

Opportunities: Rising demand for efficient last-mile delivery, customizable AMR hardware, programmable software capabilities, smart factory development, and Industry 4.0 adoption.

Restraints: High upfront implementation costs, increasing exposure to cybersecurity threats, and limited availability of skilled labor. Challenges: Data integration complexity, system compatibility issues, interoperability constraints caused by non-standardized protocols, interfaces and data formats, and technical limitations affecting performance in dynamic operating environments.

The report supports established companies and new market entrants by providing revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments. It offers insights into competitive positioning, go-to-market planning, product development, regional market opportunities, untapped geographies, new products and services, recent investments, and market diversification strategies.

Research Participant Breakdown

Primary research included in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and product, sales, and marketing managers from key organizations in the autonomous mobile robots market.



By company type: Tier 1, 45%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 25%.

By designation: C-level executives, 35%; directors, 45%; and others, 20%. By region: North America, 30%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 35%; and Rest of the World, 10%.

Company tiers were classified using total revenue as of 2024. Tier 1 companies generated more than USD 1 billion, Tier 2 companies generated between USD 100 million and USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 companies generated less than USD 100 million.



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