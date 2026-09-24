Colb Launches Colbee, A Digital Financial AI Agent That Turns Conversation Into Onchain Transactions

GENEVA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colb today announced the launch of Colbee, its digital financial AI agent, available now on WhatsApp.

Colbee is a financial AI agent designed to make complex DeFi actions and onchain products easier to use. Rather than requiring users to understand and interact directly with complex decentralized platforms, it creates a conversational path between the user and supported financial products and services.

The launch addresses a structural challenge in the development of tokenized finance. Tokenization has created new possibilities for ownership and access to financial assets, yet the infrastructure supporting onchain finance remains complex.

Through Colbee, users can explore and access supported products, including Colb's pre-IPO structured products, without directly navigating the underlying infrastructure while remaining in control of each decision. Supported transactions are initiated by client instruction and prepared by Colbee for the client's own review and signature; the agent does not exercise discretionary investment management.

Extending Beyond Colb's Ecosystem

Colbee was initially developed to serve Colb's qualified investor base and has executed more than $40 million in crypto and tokenized asset transactions based on client instructions and signature.

Concrete has used Colbee to allocate USD1 from the USD1 RWA Vault to Colb Staked European Private Credit (CSEPC). Colbee has also added Concrete products to its catalog, giving users direct access through chat to the Concrete DeFi USDT vault, a delta neutral strategy that accepts USDT, and the Concrete WBTC vault.

On BNB Chain, supported products can be accessed through WhatsApp, with PancakeSwap and PancakeSwap X providing the relevant onchain infrastructure for liquidity, execution and staking where applicable.

Colbee today supports 10,163 distinct onchain actions across Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon: 63 product actions covering tokenized pre-IPO subscriptions, Colb strategies, $USC minting and bridging, vaults and staking, alongside 3,368 swap routes and 6,732 bridge routes between the three chains, a catalog that grows with every integration.

The development reflects Colb's broader vision that the next generation of financial interfaces will be built around investor intent rather than the complexity of financial infrastructure.

“We built a financial system that runs on a conversation. Financial services became very sophisticated, but the interfaces did not. They create friction for humans and are useless to AI agents. We are changing that today. Everyone else is building the conversation. We built what the conversation connects to,” said Yulgan Lira, Co-Founder and CEO of Colb.

A New Interface for Financial Markets

Colbee represents Colb's broader strategy to make increasingly sophisticated financial infrastructure accessible through a more intuitive interaction model. Rather than requiring investors to navigate wallets, networks, decentralized exchanges and other onchain components, Colbee allows them to interact with the relevant infrastructure through a familiar conversational environment.

“Colbee is our first step toward a financial system in which investors express their intent through AI agents while remaining firmly in control of every decision. Ask Colbee to purchase tokenized Tesla, SpaceX or Anthropic, and it finds the route onchain and prepares the transaction. You need zero knowledge of the process. You sign, you own it,” Lira added.

Originally developed in Geneva for Colb's qualified investor base, Colbee is now available to a broader audience through WhatsApp.

Technology and Security

Colbee launches on WhatsApp, but the conversation is only the surface. Beneath it runs a robust transaction engine, built so that convenience never comes at the cost of control.

Colbee is non-discretionary: it operates only on user instructions and does not make investment decisions on behalf of users. Investor assets remain subject to the custody, issuance and legal structures applicable to each underlying financial product and are not held by Colbee. Access to specific products may be subject to eligibility, identity verification and jurisdictional restrictions set out in the product documentation.

Colbee never holds an investor's keys or funds. Each transaction is prepared as an unsigned request, checked against the investor's balance, approvals and applicable product limits, and simulated onchain before being presented for review. The investor then reviews and signs the transaction using their own wallet on Colb's signing page. Unsigned requests expire within minutes if they are not used.

Transfers can only be sent to addresses entered by the investor. Every Colbee response passes through deterministic safeguards designed to prevent fabricated transaction confirmations and unverified links from being delivered. Access is tied to a verified wallet, and regulated products are restricted to compliance-approved wallets.

Availability

Access is open, with the full catalog of actions available on connection of a wallet, swaps, bridges, transfers, staking and vaults included. Products that carry their own eligibility requirements, such as tokenized pre-IPO direct subscriptions at colb.finance, need additional verification.

About Colb

Colb Asset SA is a Swiss financial technology company established in Geneva in 2020, building compliant infrastructure for digital finance. It develops colb.finance, its platform for onchain investments and services, operated by Colb Asset SA as a supervised financial intermediary; and Colbee, a broader conversational AI for finance that reaches beyond Colb's own products into swaps, staking and crypto markets at large.

Through colb.finance, Colb holds over $108 million in total value locked (TVL), the value of assets held on its onchain infrastructure, and ranks fourth globally in tokenized private equity, according to RWA.xyz.

With Colbee, Colb enters its next phase: AI-native finance, targeting $1 billion in TVL by 2027 with a major expansion of its financial capabilities.

Regulatory Notice

This communication is provided for informational and media purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation, investment advice or invitation to acquire or dispose of any financial instrument.

Colbee provides information and facilitates access to supported product and transaction workflows. Users must review and approve transactions.

The availability of individual products and features is subject to applicable law, client classification, eligibility, jurisdictional restrictions and the relevant product documentation.

Colbee is a technological interface. Products accessed through Colbee may be issued or offered by different entities within the Colb group or by third parties, and are subject to their respective terms, operators and applicable regulation.

Colbee is available today on WhatsApp. It understands messages in any language and currently responds in English. Add Colbee on