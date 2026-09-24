Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $0.20B (2025) To $0.30B By 2031, Profiling CONMED, Medtronic, Stryker & Becton Dickinson

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smoke evacuation systems market is projected to grow from USD 0.20 billion in 2025 to USD 0.30 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for minimally invasive and electrosurgical procedures, increased awareness of operating room personnel safety, and stricter recommendations concerning surgical smoke control.

Electrosurgical and minimally invasive procedures can generate surgical smoke containing toxic chemicals, bioaerosols, and microorganisms, creating occupational health concerns for surgeons, nurses, and other operating room personnel. Healthcare providers are consequently placing greater emphasis on surgical smoke evacuation, operating room air quality, clinical visibility, and patient and staff safety.

Additional growth factors include the increasing volume of surgical procedures worldwide, continued development of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, and technological advances in filtration efficiency and system mobility. Increased product availability and growing patient preference for minimally invasive surgery are also supporting demand. However, the absence of uniform global regulatory guidelines for surgical smoke evacuation and resistance among some surgeons to adopting smoke evacuators may limit market expansion. Ongoing technological advancements are expected to create new growth opportunities.

Smoke Evacuation Pencils and Wands Lead the Product Segment

Smoke evacuation pencils and wands are estimated to account for the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market. Their leading position is supported by compatibility with established electrosurgical workflows and the ability to cut or coagulate tissue while evacuating surgical smoke at its source.

Demand is also strengthened by the cost advantages of these products compared with separate smoke evacuation systems and their applicability across general, gynecological, orthopedic, and cosmetic surgery. Growing attention to surgeon safety and improved visibility within the surgical environment is expected to reinforce adoption throughout the forecast period.

Laparoscopic Surgery Represents the Largest Application Segment

Laparoscopic surgery is expected to hold the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market by application. The segment's position reflects the rising number of laparoscopic procedures and the volume of surgical smoke generated by electrosurgical and energy-based devices within a closed abdominal environment. Effective smoke evacuation is increasingly important for maintaining visibility and supporting procedural efficiency.

Adoption of laparoscopic techniques continues to expand across general surgery, gynecologic surgery, urologic surgery, and bariatric surgery. Reduced patient trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times are supporting broader use of these procedures. At the same time, increased awareness of surgical plume risks is encouraging hospitals and surgical centers to integrate smoke evacuation systems into laparoscopic operating protocols.

United States Forecast to Record North America's Highest CAGR

The United States is projected to register the highest CAGR within the North American smoke evacuation systems market. Growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of minimally invasive and laparoscopic procedures, and greater awareness of health risks associated with surgical smoke.

Strict operating room safety policies and increased focus on protecting surgeons and medical staff are prompting hospitals and surgical facilities to invest in efficient smoke evacuation technologies. Product innovation, system development, and the strong presence of key market participants are also accelerating US market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global smoke evacuation systems market include CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US).

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, market shares, growth plans, strategic initiatives, and operating capabilities. It also reviews new product launches, anticipated industry trends, current advancements, investments, geographic expansion, and opportunities in emerging markets.

Research Scope and Primary Participant Breakdown

The research evaluates the smoke evacuation systems market by product, application, end user, and region. It provides market size estimates, growth forecasts, competitive analysis, market development insights, product innovation trends, and information intended to support market-entry and go-to-market strategies.



By company type: Tier 1 companies accounted for 35% of primary participants, Tier 2 companies for 40%, and Tier 3 companies for 25%.

By designation: C-level executives represented 45% of participants, director-level respondents represented 35%, and other respondents represented 20%. By region: Asia Pacific accounted for 30% of participants, North America for 27%, Europe for 25%, the Middle East & Africa for 10%, and Latin America for 8%.

The report provides stakeholders with revenue approximations for the overall market and its principal segments. It also delivers insights into market penetration, profitable developing markets, product enhancement, innovation, diversification, and competitive positioning. Market leaders and new entrants can use the analysis to assess key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities while strengthening strategic planning in the global smoke evacuation systems market.



Key Attributes:

