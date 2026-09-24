Ostomy Dressing Market Forecasts Growth From $3.80B (2026) To $4.73B By 2031, Profiling Coloplast, Convatec, Hollister, B. Braun & Salts Healthcare

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ostomy Dressing Market by Product, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ostomy dressings market is projected to increase from USD 3.80 billion in 2026 to USD 4.73 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the rising incidence of colorectal and bladder cancers, increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, longer patient survival, and growing care requirements among aging populations.

Greater awareness of peristomal skin disorders and preventative skin care is generating sustained demand for advanced ostomy dressing products. Improved healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, favorable reimbursement policies, expanding home care services, and better access to surgical facilities are also strengthening global market growth.

Skin Barrier Rings Expected to Record the Highest Product-Segment Growth

By product, the ostomy dressings market is segmented into ostomy bags and pouches, skin barrier sheets, skin barrier rings, film dressings, and other products. The skin barrier rings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness of peristomal skin complications and demand for reliable leakage protection.

Patient preferences for home-based care, convenience, and customized product fit are increasing demand for user-friendly solutions. Advances in skin-friendly materials and a stronger clinical focus on preventative skin care are further supporting adoption across hospital and home care environments.

Hospitals Accounted for the Second-Largest End-User Share in 2025

Based on end user, the market includes hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users. Hospitals held the second-largest share of the ostomy dressings market in 2025, reflecting their central role in ostomy procedures and postoperative care.

Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy procedures are primarily performed in hospitals, creating substantial demand for ostomy dressings throughout surgical treatment and recovery. Hospitals also support patient education, product selection, and ongoing ostomy management. The availability of highly trained clinical personnel and advanced products contributes to higher utilization within these facilities.

Asia Pacific Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The global ostomy dressings market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the region's increasing cancer burden and the associated rise in ostomy surgeries, particularly for colorectal and bladder cancers.

India reported approximately 1.46 million newly diagnosed cancer cases in 2022, according to the Indian Journal of Medical Research. China recorded an estimated 4.82 million cases, based on GLOBOCAN 2022 data. Japan was projected to reach approximately 979,300 cancer cases by 2024, according to an article published by the Foundation for the Promotion of Cancer Research.

Regional growth is also being supported by higher healthcare spending, continued investment in healthcare infrastructure, improved access to surgical facilities, supportive reimbursement policies, home care initiatives, and greater awareness of ostomy care and associated products.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global ostomy dressings market include:



Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Hollister (US)

Salts Healthcare (UK)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Solventum (US)

Welland Medical Limited (UK)

ALCARE Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Eakin Healthcare Group (Ireland)

Marlen Manufacturing & Development (US)

Advin Health Care (India) Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc. (US)

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product and service portfolios, market shares, production capacities, recent developments, growth plans, investments, and key market strategies. It also evaluates product launches, innovation trends, market expansion initiatives, and opportunities for diversification.

Primary Research Participant Breakdown

The supply-side primary research conducted for the report included participants across company types, executive designations, and geographic regions:



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 35%; Tier 2 companies, 40%; and Tier 3 companies, 25%.

By designation: C-level executives, 45%; directors, 35%; and other participants, 20%. By region: North America, 27%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 30%; Latin America, 8%; and the Middle East & Africa, 10%.

Research Coverage and Market Insights

The report analyzes the ostomy dressings market by product, application, end user, and region while estimating current market size and future growth potential. It provides revenue approximations for the overall market and its major segments, enabling established companies and new entrants to assess competitive positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The research evaluates key market drivers, including the rising incidence of colorectal and bladder cancers and the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases. It also examines restraints related to post-surgical complications and quality-of-life concerns, opportunities arising from reimbursement support and awareness initiatives, and challenges associated with limited education among patients and caregivers.

Additional coverage includes detailed analysis of products offered by leading market participants, anticipated product enhancement and innovation trends, new product launches, high-growth markets, current industry advancements, and investments. The report also identifies market development opportunities across products, applications, end users, and regions, providing stakeholders with actionable insights into the evolving global ostomy dressings industry.



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